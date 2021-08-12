- (PLX AI) - Zurich Insurance half year net income USD 2,200 million,
- • half year business operating profit USD 2,700 million
- • Zurich Insurance says on track to achieve 2022 targets
- • Property & Casualty (P&C) combined ratio at 93.9%, lowest in more than 20 years
- • P&C BOP more than doubles to USD 1.6 billion despite elevated losses from extreme weather; gross written premiums (GWP) up 16%
- • Life BOP rises 44% to USD 802 million on higher fee revenue and investment results; annual premium equivalent (APE) sales up 14%
