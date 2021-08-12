- (PLX AI) - Rovio Q2 revenue EUR 68.8 million vs. estimate EUR 68 million.
- • Q2 adjusted EBIT margin 8.9%
- • Q2 EPS EUR 0.07
|Rovio Q2 Adjusted EBIT EUR 6.2 Million vs. Estimate EUR 7.9 Million
Rovio Q2 revenue EUR 68.8 million vs. estimate EUR 68 million.• Q2 adjusted EBIT margin 8.9%• Q2 EPS EUR 0.07
|08:04
|Rovio Entertainment Corporation: Rovio Entertainment Corp.: Half-Year 2021 financial report: Games revenue grew 6% in comparable currencies in the second ...
|07:58
|Rovio to Buy Ruby Games in Cash & Shares Deal
Ruby Games is the creator of the hit game, Hunter Assassin, the sixth most downloaded game in the world in 2020
|07:53
|Rovio Entertainment Corp.: Rovio Entertainment to acquire hyper-casual game studio Ruby Games
|Rovio Entertainment Corporation Stock Exchange Release August 12, 2021, at 8.45 a.m. EEST
Rovio Entertainment to acquire hyper-casual game studio Ruby Games
Entry into...
|07:52
|Rovio Entertainment Corporation: Rovio Entertainment Corp.: Rovio Entertainment to acquire hyper-casual game studio Ruby Games
