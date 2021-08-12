- (PLX AI) - Novozymes Q2 EBIT DKK 990 million vs. estimate DKK 917 million
- • Q2 EBIT margin 27.7%
- • Q2 sales DKK 3,580 million vs. estimate DKK 3,522 million
- • Q2 net income DKK 794 million vs. estimate DKK 698 million
- • 2021 outlook: Organic sales growth of 4% to 6%, up from 2-6% previously
- • Outlook sales in reported DKK slightly less than 1p.p. lower.
- • EBIT margin outlook at ~26%, net supported by one-offs but including negative y/y impacts from currency, as well as M&A related effects of around 1p.p. each
- • ROIC incl. goodwill between 19% to 20%
- • FCF before acquisitions at DKK 2.5 to 2.9 billion now including DKK ~300m investment in the new production line in Blair, Nebraska
