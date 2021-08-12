Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - August 12, 2021) - Fathom Nickel Inc. (CSE:FNI) (FSE: 6Q5) (the "Company" or "Fathom"), is pleased to announce that it has engaged Canada North Environmental Services (CanNorth) to advise and support its environmental, social and governance ("ESG") initiatives in conjunction with the aggressive summer/fall exploration program planned at its Albert Lake Project in Saskatchewan.

CanNorth is a private environmental consulting company that is 100% owned by Kitsaki Management Limited Partnership, the business arm of the Lac La Ronge Indian Band. CanNorth is based in Saskatoon Saskatchewan and is one of the largest environmental service providers in western Canada. Since 1997 CanNorth's experienced, interdisciplinary team has offered the technical skills and knowledge to protect the environment, satisfy regulatory requirements, and support local communities.

CanNorth serves clients nationally and internationally in relation to communication and trust building between Indigenous groups and local communities and developments. As a First Nation owned company, CanNorth maximizes Indigenous community involvement in projects, including integrating traditional knowledge, engaging local people in environmental programs, and creating employment and education opportunities. CanNorth is the only First Nation owned consulting company in North America to obtain ISO 9001:2015 (quality management), ISO 14001:2015 (environmental stewardship), and ISO 45001:2018 (occupational health and safety) International Standard certifications.

As Fathom advances the Albert Lake Project, we look forward to working with CanNorth to develop and implement our community engagement and environmental programs, while providing opportunities for local communities, stakeholders, and rights holders.

Qualified Person and Data Verification

Ian Fraser, PGeo., VP Exploration and a Director of the Company and the "qualified person" as such term is defined by National Instrument 43-101, has verified the data disclosed in this news release, and has otherwise reviewed and approved the technical information in this news release on behalf of the Company.

About Fathom Nickel Inc.

Fathom Nickel is a resource exploration and development company that is targeting high-grade nickel sulfide discoveries for use in the rapidly growing global electric vehicle market.

The Company is accelerating exploration on its flagship Albert Lake Project, host to the historic Rottenstone mine, which is recognized as one of the highest-grade (Nickel, Copper, Platinum group metals) deposits of its type ever mined in Canada. The Albert Lake Project consists of over 90,000 ha of mineral claims located in the Trans-Hudson Corridor of Saskatchewan, which is home to numerous world-class mining camps.

