- (PLX AI) - Garo Q2 revenue SEK 341.2 million vs. estimate SEK 295 million.
- • Q2 EBIT margin 16.1%
- • Q2 net income SEK 42.6 million
|08:40
|Garo Q2 EBIT SEK 55.1 Million vs. Estimate SEK 43 Million
