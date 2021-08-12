Gujarat State Corp. Ltd. has opened an EPC tender for 224 MW of grid-connected solar capacity in the Indian state of Gujarat. The projects will range in size from 10 MW to 55 MW, with bidding set to close on Sept. 8.From pv magazine India Gujarat State Corp. Ltd. (GESCL) has started accepting bids to set up an aggregate 224 MW of grid-connected solar capacity in the Indian state of Gujarat. The plants, ranging in size from 10 MW to 55 MW, will be set up at GETCO substations in Surendranagar, Morbi Kutchh, Jamnagar, and Surat districts. The scope of work includes design, engineering, supply, procurement, ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...