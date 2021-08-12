NeutriSci International Inc: Neutrisci Provides Update on Tabletz Developments

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 12, 2021 / NeutriSci International Inc. ("NeutriSci" or the "Company") (TSX-V:NU)(OTCQB:NRXCF)(FRANKFURT:1N9), an innovative technology company developing products, licencing IP and technology for B2B partnerships and the nutraceutical industry, is pleased to provide an update on previously announced projects.

Biople: After receiving an exclusive first-to-market period from Tabletz LLC, Biople's sales of Tabletz ranked #2 in product sales in Biople stores and online. Product sales continue to grow along with expanded consumer awareness. Lemon and Berry are the 2 most favored flavors. Consumers are telling Biople that the effectiveness along with the flavors are among the best they have tried. They are pleased that they have a choice over the taste of CBD oil.

Biople represents the #1 retailer of high-end, quality CBD and CBD related products in Japan. Biople, by CosmeKitchen (biople.jp) has 22 locations in Kanto, Tokai, Kinki, Chugoku/Shikoku, Kyushu-Okinawa.

Tabletz LLC .: Tabletz LLC., is expected to receive a sales update in the coming 2 weeks from its distributor in Japan. Information is expected to include product turns, forecasted sales numbers along with other details relating to sales and consumer feedback.

NeutriSci looks forward to presenting the information once it is received. The Company also intends to have a question-and-answer webinar during the week of Aug 23rd. Details of the webinar will be announced once scheduling can be accommodated and after the sales information is received from Tabletz LLC.

