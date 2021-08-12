Moscow, Russia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 12, 2021) - Synopsis is the world's largest blockchain, crypto, DeFi, and digital-art event. Top-level experts and blockchain industry stars speak at the summit to present the key trends and answer questions on the state of cryptocurrency market.





Airtime: September 20 to 24, 2021

Place: THETA.tv, YouTube, Verasity

Hosts: Maria Stankevich (EXMO), Yan Khavansky (Coindar, Colibri), and Yaroslav Kabakov (Finam),

Synopsis is held for the third time this year to recreate the spirit of full immersion in the digital economy and decentralized finance. Its agenda includes round tables, panel discussions, solo performances, AMAs, and interviews.

The summit is quarterly. Each time, it gathers hundreds of participants and hundreds of thousands of viewers across the world.

Synopsis features two activity zones:

The Interactive Zone where viewers can compete in skills, gain knowledge, and win prizes from top blockchain projects;

The NFT and Digital Art Zone where summit organizers and partners present NFTs. The official artist of Synopsis Edition 3 is Alien Bell.

Mark your calendars if you are an investor, trader, analyst, economist, marketer, developer, student, crypto enthusiast, and anyone who keeps track of the crypto world.

Speakers: Wes Levitt, Theta Labs; Felix Xu, ARPA and Bella Protocol; Gleb Kostarev, Binance Director for Russia and the CIS; Alexander Filatov, TON Labs; Justin Wenczka, Verasity CRO; Sergey Khitrov, Listing.help and Blockchain Life; Raghav Jerath, Gather Network; Nik Anikin, Colibri Group; Alex Sudadze, Blockchain Association of Georgia; Ksenia Oshurko, OKEx Russia; Nikolai Gadzhiev, VEROS and WIDCI; Artyom Kan, Gate io; Sota Watanabe, Astar Network (previously Plasm); Anri Gabaidze, Port of Royal CEO; Evgeniy Pavlov, Binance BDM for Russia and the CIS; and others.

Two months ahead, Synopsis already has 40 booked speakers and aims for 60+ by the airtime. They are bright and professional world-class figures ready to share their knowledge and vision of the industry.

Afterparty: The organizers have prepared an unforgettable afterparty for summit viewers in cooperation with the manufacturer of exclusive rum Port of Royal that owns the eponymic penthouse hotel and thematic loft bar in Batumi, Georgia. The afterparty will be streamed live from Port of Royal's headquarters 270 ft above the coast of the Black Sea.

Synopsis Sponsors: ARPA, Algorand Foundation, Verasity, Bella Protocol, Gather Network, Ethereum Pro, SubGame, Bingbon, Gate.io, TrustBase, MaNEKO Finance, Port of Royal.

Partners: THETA, Binance, TON Labs, Free TON, EXMO, MahaDAO, Astar Network (previously Plasm), Stake Technologies, Shiden Network, J2TX, Coffe.io, EXIP, AERGO, Curate, Digital Rights Center, Nano Future, Blockster, Delio, BeInCrypto, and other popular projects.

Organizers: Colibri Group, Coindar

Co-organizers: Investment Russia, Cryptus Media

Website: https://synopsis.events





