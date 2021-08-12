Bauer Solartechnik GmbH has released its new 400 W and 405 W BS-M10 PV panel series for rooftop projects.From pv magazine Germany German PV module manufacturer Bauer Solartechnik GmbH has unveiled two new PV modules for residential and commercial rooftop solar projects. Its new BS-M10 panels series includes two PV modules with outputs of 400 W and 405 W. The panels became available for sale from this month, the manufacturer said. The two modules feature 10-busbar half-cells with efficiencies of 21%. A total of 108 half cells have been used for the modules, which measure 1,723 mm x 1,133 mm x 35 ...

