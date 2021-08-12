Regenerative Medicine Market Size Worth $57.08 Billion By 2027: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global regenerative medicine market size is expected to reach USD 57.08 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 11.27% over the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Recent advancements in biological therapies have resulted in a gradual shift in preference toward personalized medicinal strategies over the conventional treatment approach. This has resulted in rising R&D activities in the regenerative medicine arena for the development of novel regenerative therapies.

Key Insights & Findings:

The number of companies engaged in the development of advanced therapies is continuously increasing over the past few years. This is anticipated to increase the competition among companies to create a specific and efficient pipeline

The therapeutics segment dominated the market in 2020 due to the high usage of primary cell-based therapies along with advances in stem cell and progenitor cell therapies. The implementation of these therapies in dermatological, musculoskeletal, and dental application results in the highest share of this segment

Stem cell and progenitor cell-based therapies are anticipated to witness rapid growth due to high investments in this research space and an increasing number of stem cell banks

With the rise in R&D and clinical trials of regenerative medicines, key players are offering several consulting services leading to lucrative growth of the services segment

The oncology segment is estimated to account for the largest revenue share by 2027 owing to the high prevalence of cancer indications, which drives the demand for better solutions. The presence of a strong pipeline of regenerative medicines for cancer treatment also supplements the segment growth

North America dominated the market in 2020 and is projected to continue its dominance over the forecast period. A significant number of universities and research organizations investigating various stem cell-based approaches for regenerative apposition in the U.S. propels the region's growth

Asia Pacific is projected to witness the fastest CAGR over the forecast period due to the emergence of key players and rapid adoption of cell-based approaches in the healthcare.

Furthermore, advancements in cell biology, genomics research, and gene-editing technology are anticipated to fuel the growth of the industry. Stem cell-based regenerative therapies are in clinical trials, which may help restore damaged specialized cells in many serious and fatal diseases, such as cancer, Alzheimer's, neurodegenerative diseases, and spinal cord injuries. For instance, various research institutes have adopted Human Embryonic Stem Cells (hESCs) to develop a treatment for Age-related Macular Degeneration (AMD).

Constant advancements in molecular medicines have led to the development of gene-based therapy, which utilizes targeted delivery of DNA as a medicine to fight against various disorders. Gene therapy developments are high in oncology due to the rising prevalence and genetically driven pathophysiology of cancer. The steady commercial success of gene therapies is expected to accelerate the growth of the global market over the forecast period.

Grand View Research has segmented the global regenerative medicine market on the basis of product, therapeutic category, and region:

Regenerative Medicine Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2027)

Regenerative Therapeutics



Primary Cell-based Therapeutics





Dermatology







Musculoskeletal







Surgical







Dental







Others





Stem Cell & Progenitor Cell-based Therapeutics





Autologous







Allogeneic







Others





Cell-based Immunotherapies





Gene Therapies



Tools



Banks



Services

Regenerative Medicine Therapeutic Category Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2027)

Dermatology



Musculoskeletal



Immunology & Inflammation



Oncology



Cardiovascular



Ophthalmology



Others

Regenerative Medicine Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2027)

North America



U.S.





Canada



Europe



Germany





U.K.



Asia Pacific



Japan





China



Latin America



Brazil



Middle East & Africa

&

South Africa

List of Key Players of Regenerative Medicine Market

AstraZeneca plc

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Integra Lifesciences Corp.

Astellas Pharma, Inc.

Cook Biotech, Inc.

Bayer AG

Pfizer, Inc.

Merck KGaA

Abbott

VericelCorp.

Novartis AG

GlaxoSmithKline (GSK)

Baxter International, Inc.

Boehringer Ingelheim

Amgen Inc.

Cesca Therapeutics, Inc.

U.S. Stem Cell, Inc.

Bristol- Myers Squibb

Eli Lilly and Company

NuVasive, Inc.

Organogenesis, Inc.

MiMedx Group, Inc.

Takara Bio , Inc.

, Inc. Osiris Therapeutics, Inc.

Corline Biomedical AB.

