IRLAB Therapeutics has made substantial progress year to date with the mesdopetam (IRL790) global licensing deal with Ipsen. By partnering its lead asset mesdopetam, a D3 antagonist currently in a Phase IIb/III study in Parkinson's disease (PD) patients with levodopa-induced dyskinesias (PD-LIDs), IRLAB has de-risked its strategy. Importantly, IRLAB has the financial flexibility in the near term to focus on Phase II asset, pirepemat, (IRL752) and broadening its clinical portfolio through the development of its preclinical assets (including IRL942 and IRL1009) and its ISP platform technology. We value IRLAB at SEK5.1bn or SEK99.4/share.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...