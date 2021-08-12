The strong used car market has enabled Marshall Motor Holdings (MMH) to deliver an exceptional H121 performance that should drive record FY21 underlying PBT of not less than £40m as indicated last week. However, the uncertainty surrounding the market outlook continues. Vehicle supply issues are likely to result in lower volumes for both new and used cars in H221 and H122 affecting dealership profitability. We have upgraded FY21 to reflect guidance but our FY22 estimates are unchanged with a more normal level of profit. The resumption of dividends is welcome with an exceptional FY21 payment to reflect the strong current year financial performance.

