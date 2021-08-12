Anzeige
12.08.2021
Torry Harris Integration Solutions wins the 'Best DevOps Services Company' award

BRISTOL, England and BANGALORE, India, Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Torry Harris Integration Solutions (THIS) wins the 'Best DevOps Services Company' of the year 2021, for successfully applying DevOps methodologies. Torry Harris was chosen as the winner for DevOps strategy, planning, maintenance, and implementation across application integration and API-driven transformation initiatives for its customers.

Computing's DevOps Excellence Awards showcase outstanding achievements from organizations, personalities and solutions that have successfully applied DevOps methodologies. There are many ways to move towards a DevOps culture, and these awards are designed to recognize and celebrate the best of every organization, team, individual, product and tool.

Shuba Sridhar, VP - Strategic Initiatives at Torry Harris, says, "We're glad to be recognized for our DevOps services excellence. We work hard to bring value to our customers across the DevOps lifecycle, from planning and implementation to testing and application monitoring. We bring tools to the mix, to improve productivity and reduce errors."

"The DevOps application development and services arm of THIS is strengthened by in-house tools such as Deplomatic, Automaton and AutoStub. These are provided to customers as solution accelerators to help accelerate their DevOps journey," she adds.

About Torry Harris

Torry Harris is a multinational provider of business, technology, and IT consulting services. For over two decades, it is focused on providing solutions in the areas of Integration for digital enablement, digital marketplace services, full life-cycle API management, IoT and digital ecosystem enablement. The company is headquartered in New Jersey (USA), with development centers in Bangalore, India. It has offices in Bristol (UK), Slough (UK), Dubai (UAE), Dublin (Ireland), Munich (Germany) and Paris (France). Follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook. To know more, visit https://www.torryharris.com.

Media contact:
Diganta Kumar Barooah
marketing@thbs.com
+91-80-41827200

