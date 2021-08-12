Japanese scientists have developed a new lithium-sulfur battery by using titanium oxide and titanium nitride to prevent the formation of polysulfides during the fabrication process. This allows the battery to retain 85% of its capacity after 500 cycles at 2 C.One of the main issues with lithium-sulfur (Li-S) batteries is that they cannot be recharged enough times to make them commercially viable. This is due to the formation of lithium polysulfides during the fabrication process and is the reason for the rapid deterioration of their capacity. Scientists from the Okinawa Institute of Science and ...

