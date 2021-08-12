In the second quarter of the year, more than 763 MW of solar was deployed in the eastern European country.Polish grid operator Polskie Sieci Elektroenergetyczne (PSE) announced on its Twitter account that the country reached 5,232 MW of installed solar capacity at the end of June In the first six months of the year, the newly installed PV capacity was around more than 1.3 GW. For comparison, in the same period of 2020 the new PV systems connected to the grid in the country had totaled around 900 MW. 30 czerwca 2021 r. moc zainstalowana PV wyniosla 5232 MW (wg danych przekazanych do OSP). OZE pic.twitter.com/eTUoamysxZ ...

