Donnerstag, 12.08.2021
Gamechanger-News: Big, Big Deal!? "Im Gespräch mit Industriegiganten"
WKN: A2N6F4 ISIN: FI4000297767 Ticker-Symbol: 04Q 
Tradegate
12.08.21
09:52 Uhr
10,238 Euro
-0,044
-0,43 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
OMX Stockholm 30
OMX Helsinki 25
GlobeNewswire
12.08.2021 | 11:05
46 Leser
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: New trading lot for bond loans issued by Nordea Bank Abp on STO Structured Products (279/21)

As of August 16, 2021, following bond loans issued by Nordea Bank Abp on STO
Structured Products will change trading lot. 

ISIN Name Short Name New Trading Lot
---------------------------------------

SE000626143 Kreditbevis Europa High Yield, Bevis  NBF 30KEH A810   8,400.00
4       30                                
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
SE000626154 Kreditbevis Europa High Yield, Bevis  NBF 31KEH A858   8,400.00
1       31                                
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
SE000626173 Kreditbevis Europa High Yield, Bevis  NBF 32KEH A900   8,400.00
1       32                                
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
SE000626203 Kreditbevis Europa High Yield, Bevis  NBF 29KEH A783   8,400.00
6       29                                
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
SE000626213 Kreditbevis Europa High Yield, Bevis  NBF 27KEH A716   8,400.00
5       27                                
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
SE000699244 Kreditbevis Europa High Yield, Bevis  NBF 34KEH A979   8,400.00
2       34                                
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
SE000699272 Kreditbevis Europa High Yield, Bevis  NBF 35KEH B063   8,400.00
3       35                                
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
SE000955410 Fasträntebevis Index Europa High    FRB INDEX EUHY4 N 9,067.00
8       Yield4, FRB                            
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
SE000955411 Fasträntebevis Index USA High Yield3,  FRB INDEX USAHY3  8,700.00
6       FRB                   N             
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
SE001130879 Fasträntebevis Index Europa High    FRB INDEX EUHY5 N 9,190.00
0       Yield, FRB                            
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
SE001130880 Fasträntebevis Index USA High Yield,  FRB INDEX USAHY4  8,878.00
8       FRB                   N             
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------



Please note that the order books will be flushed in connection with the trading
lot change. 


For further information concerning the content of this exchange notice please
contact Issuer Surveillance at telephone +46 (0)8 405 72 80 or iss@nasdaq.com 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
