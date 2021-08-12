Fidelity UCITS ICAV - Dividend Declaration
PR Newswire
London, August 12
|COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT
|12 August 2021
|Fidelity UCITS ICAV
|RE: Dividends
|The Directors of Fidelity UCITS ICAV (the "Company") wish to announce the following dividends which are ex dividend as of the 19 August 2021, record date as of the 20 August 2021 & payment date is the 26 August 2021:
|Share Class Description
|ISIN
|Per Share Rate
|FIDELITY GLOBAL QUALITY INCOME UCITS ETF
|IE00BYXVGZ48
|0.044374
|FIDELITY GLOBAL QUALITY INCOME UCITS ETF GBP Income
|IE00BYV1YF22
|0.040051
|FIDELITY GLOBAL QUALITY INCOME UCITS ETF EUR Income
|IE00BYV1YH46
|0.040029
|FIDELITY GLOBAL QUALITY INCOME UCITS ETF CHF Income
|IE00BMG8GR03
|0.037366
|FIDELITY US QUALITY INCOME UCITS ETF
|IE00BYXVGX24
|0.041070
|FIDELITY EUROPE QUALITY INCOME UCITS ETF
|IE00BYSX4176
|0.047697
|FIDELITY EMERGING MARKET QUALITY INCOME UCITS ETF
|IE00BYSX4739
|0.101095
|Fidelity Sustainable Global Corporate Bond Multifactor UCITS ETF
|IE00BM9GRM34
|0.021246
|Fidelity Sustainable USD EM Bond UCITS ETF
|IE00BM9GRP64
|0.049142
|Enquiries:
|Matheson
|Yvonne Lappin
|Phone: +353 1 232 2000
