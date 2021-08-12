Anzeige
12.08.2021
Fidelity UCITS ICAV - Dividend Declaration

London, August 12

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT
12 August 2021
Fidelity UCITS ICAV
RE: Dividends
The Directors of Fidelity UCITS ICAV (the "Company") wish to announce the following dividends which are ex dividend as of the 19 August 2021, record date as of the 20 August 2021 & payment date is the 26 August 2021:
Share Class DescriptionISINPer Share Rate
FIDELITY GLOBAL QUALITY INCOME UCITS ETFIE00BYXVGZ480.044374
FIDELITY GLOBAL QUALITY INCOME UCITS ETF GBP IncomeIE00BYV1YF220.040051
FIDELITY GLOBAL QUALITY INCOME UCITS ETF EUR IncomeIE00BYV1YH460.040029
FIDELITY GLOBAL QUALITY INCOME UCITS ETF CHF IncomeIE00BMG8GR030.037366
FIDELITY US QUALITY INCOME UCITS ETFIE00BYXVGX240.041070
FIDELITY EUROPE QUALITY INCOME UCITS ETFIE00BYSX41760.047697
FIDELITY EMERGING MARKET QUALITY INCOME UCITS ETFIE00BYSX47390.101095
Fidelity Sustainable Global Corporate Bond Multifactor UCITS ETFIE00BM9GRM340.021246
Fidelity Sustainable USD EM Bond UCITS ETFIE00BM9GRP640.049142
Enquiries:
MathesonYvonne Lappin
Phone: +353 1 232 2000
