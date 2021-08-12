OZFund, Inc: OZFund Now Seeking Community Support on Fundopolis

LANCASTER, PA / ACCESSWIRE / August 12, 2021 / OZFund, Inc ('OZFund'), a community-focused Qualified Opportunity Fund ('QOF') with a solution to help revitalize working family neighborhoods by acquiring and developing multi-use properties located in the 'Opportunity Zones' of Central Pennsylvania and Mid-Atlantic regions, announced it is now seeking funds through its Reg D, 506(c) offering on Fundopolis.com. Fundopolis Securities LLC is a registered Broker Dealer and FINRA member. Accredited investors are now able to invest in OZFund and help support its mission to build safe, affordable rental housing for America's working families.

Geared towards taxpayers looking to invest in real estate projects or in operating businesses, Opportunity Zones ('OZ') are tracts of land designated by the Federal government as areas offering special tax breaks to investors who invest in projects located in OZ's.

OZFund focuses on utilizing its wealth of investing knowledge and real estate experience to create safe, modern rental housing.

Those interested in investing in OZFund can visit: https://fundopolis.com/campaigns/ozfund

"We plan to design and build safe, reasonably-priced rental housing for America's working families," said Jeremy P. Feakins, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of OZFund, Inc. "Our team has a proven track record of real estate investing and property development from design through construction and execution. Our first project is underway at the former Rebman's Warehouse in South Queen Street, Lancaster, PA where we are building 72 apartments and about 15,000 square feet of commercial space for lease by businesses that offer products and services that benefit the community."

Fundopolis Securities LLC is a registered Broker Dealer and FINRA member that curates the right companies and investment opportunities for savvy investors. For individuals who choose to invest, Fundopolis aims to provide the highest degree of care and experience when guiding professional investors throughout the entire investment process. Entrepreneurs and businesses looking to raise funds via traditional private placements or through crowdfunding can feel confident that Fundopolis will help foster smart financial participation and meaningful connections intent on growth and future success.

"We are thrilled to have OZFund raising funds on our site," said Ben DiScipio, Chief Strategy Officer of Fundopolis. "We are proud and honored to support OZFund's campaign and hope that by giving them access to the capital they need - OZFund will thrive."

To learn more about OZFund, please visit: https://www.ozfundinc.com

About OZFund, Inc

About Fundopolis

Fundopolis Securities LLC is a registered Broker Dealer and FINRA member. Fundopolis aims to help businesses and entrepreneurs gain access to the capital necessary to achieve their goals and flourish.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. We caution investors that forward-looking statements are based on management's beliefs and on assumptions made by, and information currently available to, management. When used, the words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "might," "plan," "project," "result," "should," "will," "seek," "target," "see," "likely," "position," "opportunity," "outlook," "potential," "enthusiastic," "future" and similar expressions which do not relate solely to historical matters are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions and are not guarantees of future performance, which may be affected by known and unknown risks, trends, uncertainties, and factors that are beyond our control, including risks related to our ability to meet our estimated forecasts related to stabilized cap rates, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business, our tenants and the national and local economies. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those anticipated, estimated, or projected. We expressly disclaim any responsibility to update our forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law. Accordingly, investors should use caution in relying on past forward-looking statements, which are based on results and trends at the time they are made, to anticipate future results or trends.

Media Contact:

Jeremy P. Feakins

Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer

Contact Address: 800 South Queen Street, Lancaster, PA 17603

Contact Email: jpf@ozfundinc.com

Contact Phone: 717 715 0238

Fund Website URL: www.ozfundinc.com

SOURCE: OZFund, Inc

