iMetal Resources, Inc.: iMetal Resources Announces Appointment of New CFO and Corporate Secretary

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 12, 2021 / iMetal Resources, Inc. (TSXV:IMR)(OTC PINK:ADTFF)(FRA:A7V2) ("iMetal" or the "Company") is pleased to announce, effective immediately, the appointment of Joyce Liu as Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary, replacing Scott Davis as Chief Financial Officer and Frances Murphy as Corporate Secretary. Mr. Davis remains with the Company as a member of the Board.

Ms. Liu joins the Company from Corex Management Inc., a full-service accounting group that provides financial and support services for public companies including accounting, regulatory compliance, audit management and financial reporting. Ms. Liu is a Chartered Professional Accountant (CPA) with more than 9 years of financial reporting and accounting experience and has served in a senior accounting capacity for a number of publicly traded companies on the TSX Venture Exchange including Riverside Resources Inc. (RRI) and Capitan Mining Inc. (CAPT), with a focus on the resource sector. She has an extensive background in financial management, reporting, corporate transactions and has worked with international jurisdictions including the U.S. and Mexico. "On behalf of the Board, I would like to welcome Ms. Liu to iMetal Resources, and we look forward to working with her as we advance our flagship property, Gowganda West. I would also like to thank both Mr. Davis and Ms. Murphy for their years of dedicated service in the formative years of the Company."

As part of the new appointment, the Company has changed its corporate office to Suite 550 - 800 West Pender Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6C 2V6 effective immediately.

About iMetal Resources Inc.

A Canadian based junior exploration company focused on the exploration and development of its portfolio of resource properties in Ontario and Quebec. iMetal is focused on advancing its Gowganda West Project that borders the Juby Project, an advanced exploration-stage gold project located within the Shining Tree area in the southern part of the Abitibi greenstone belt about 100 km south-southeast of the Timmins gold camp.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS,

Saf Dhillon

President & Chief Executive Officer

iMetal Resources Inc.

saf@imetalresources.ca

Tel. (604-484-3031)

Suite 550, 800 Pender Street, Vancouver, British Columbia, V6C 2V6.

https://imetalresources.ca

This news release may include forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. All statements within, other than statements of historical fact, are to be considered forward looking. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to: statements with respect to future exploration and drilling of the Company; statements with respect to the release of assays and exploration results; and statements with respect to the Company's geological understanding of its mineral properties. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include results of exploration, variations in results of mineralization, relationships with local communities, market prices, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions.

