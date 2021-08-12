Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 12, 2021) - Awakn Life Sciences Corp. (NEO: AWKN) (OTCQB: AWKNF) ('Awakn'), a biotechnology company with clinical operations developing and delivering psychedelic medicines to better treat Addiction, is pleased to announce that it has qualified to trade on the OTCQB® Venture Market ("OTCQB") under the ticker symbol "AWKNF" today, Tuesday, August 12, 2021.

The OTCQB is the venture tier of OTC Markets on which 11,000 U.S. and global securities trade. Trading on the OTCQB will enhance the visibility and accessibility of the Company to U.S. investors. U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

"The uplisting to the OTCQB is a significant achievement in our strategy to broaden our reach and access into the institutional and retail investment community in the United States. We look forward to introducing Awakn to both the U.S. institutional and retail investment community as we continue move forth our strategy of researching, developing and delivering psychedelic medicine to better treat Addiction," said Anthony Tennyson, Awakn's CEO.

The OTCQB is recognized by the United States Securities and Exchange Commission as an established public market providing public information for analysis and value of securities. OTC Markets Group enables investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empowers companies to improve the quality of information available for investors. OTCQB listed companies must be current in their financial reporting and undergo an annual verification and management certification process, including meeting a minimum bid price and other financial conditions. With more compliance and quality standards, the OTCQB provides investors improved visibility to enhance trading decisions.

