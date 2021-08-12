Quebec Precious Metals Corporation: Reminder - Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

MONTREAL, QC / ACCESSWIRE / August 12, 2021 / Quebec Precious Metals Corporation ("QPM" or the "Company") (TSXV:QPM)(OTCQB:CJCFF)(FSE:YXEP) reminds its shareholders (the "Shareholders") that its annual general meeting (the "Meeting") will be held on August 17, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. (Eastern time), solely by means of remote communication, rather than in person, at the time and for the purposes set forth in the Notice of Meeting available on SEDAR under the Company's profile and also on QPM's web site.

Registered shareholders and duly appointed proxyholders can virtually attend, participate, vote or submit questions at the virtual Meeting online by registering before August 13, 2021 at the following link:

https://bit.ly/3igw3do

After registering, you will receive a confirmation email with access instructions. A Shareholder will not be able to attend the Meeting without first registering on the link indicated above. To ensure a smooth process, the Company is asking registered participants to log in by 09:45 a.m..

(Eastern time) on August 17, 2021.

About Quebec Precious Metals Corporation

QPM is a gold explorer with a large land position in the highly-prospective Eeyou Istchee James Bay territory, Quebec, near Newmont Corporation's Éléonore gold mine. QPM's flagship project is the Sakami project with significant grades and well-defined drill-ready targets. QPM's goal is to rapidly explore the project and to advance the project to the mineral resource estimate stage.

For more information, please contact:

Jean-François Meilleur

President

Tel.: 514 951-2730

jfmeilleur@qpmcorp.ca

Normand Champigny

Chief Executive Officer

Tel.: 514 979-4746

nchampigny@qpmcorp.ca

