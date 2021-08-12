TopSource Global Solutions and PEO Worldwide merge to create an international one-stop employer services group

TopSource Worldwide supports businesses' local and international expansion plans - a true global employer services provider

LONDON, Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TopSource Global Solutions and PEO Worldwide have merged, forming a global employer services company. Backed by Horizon Capital, TopSource Worldwide provides local and global payroll, global Employment of Record and accounting, legal and HR services. This enables businesses around the world to stay compliant and expand seamlessly without hassle in unfamiliar overseas territories.

TopSource Worldwide serves clients from every corner of the world and across sectors as diverse as not-for-profit, professional services, construction, facility management, security and retail.

Payroll services are essential to every business. TopSource Worldwide has developed sophisticated systems covering the needs of both private and public sector customers. The TopSource Worldwide team offers unrivalled payroll expertise, drawing on specialist operational capability and over 30 years of payroll experience based in the UK and India.

Martin Smith, Chairman of TopSource Worldwide, said: "Seeing the union of these two businesses form a single global business and brand has been incredibly exciting. We're now able to help our clients run payroll anywhere and employ everywhere, whilst continuing to offer a personable and bespoke service."

Guil Hastings, Group CEO of TopSource Worldwide adds: "This breadth of services was previously only available to enterprise-size businesses. Now, TopSource Worldwide is able to assist any organisation with its local and global employer requirements. With our hassle-free, affordable solutions, TopSource Worldwide is the partner of choice for ambitious companies looking to increase their international footprint and take their business further and faster."

Paul Sleath, Group CMO of TopSource Worldwide, continues: "Together, we cover all regions and provide employment solution with truly worldwide coverage. We currently support over 100,000 employees around the globe and are looking forward to executing our organic growth strategies and our service and product development plan."

Horizon Capital has a majority investment in TopSource Worldwide and is supporting the company's plans to take advantage of the attractive market dynamics providing further capital to help accelerate an already strong organic growth and targeted add-on acquisitions in a fragmented space.

Thomas Maizels, Director at Horizon Capital, said: "We're thrilled to have helped create a dynamic new employment solutions group, backing a highly talented team in a high-growth market. Now we're looking forward to helping the group grow even faster and making further acquisitions to scale the business further."

Notes to Editors:

About TopSource Worldwide

TopSource Worldwide provides a complete suite of employer services that allows clients to employ and pay people promptly, consistently and compliantly, locally and internationally as it suits their business needs.

TopSource Worldwide is backed by Horizon Capital and has an international footprint and the far-reaching expertise needed to truly support clients with their local payroll, global Employer of Record or global payroll needs.

Payroll anywhere. Employ everywhere.

For more information, please visit - www.topsourceworldwide.com

About Horizon Capital

Horizon Capital is a private equity investor specialising in technology and business services. The firm was established by senior investment professionals who identified a significant market opportunity to invest in businesses in these sectors valued up to £50m.

The partnership prides itself on its approach to helping business owners and managers realise their ambitions. Buy and build is at the heart of every Horizon Capital investment and the firm is a market leader in supporting companies pursuing this strategy.

Horizon Capital has a proven track record in generating premium returns on investments. The unprecedented growth it delivers in its portfolio companies has been underpinned by deep and long-term investor relationships that span across two decades.

For more information, please visit - www.horizoncapital.co.uk