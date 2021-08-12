- (PLX AI) - Novozymes shares reversed course from early gains and are down nearly 2% as a guidance upgrade did not go beyond expectations, analysts said.
- • Novozymes reported consensus beats on Q2 EBIT and sales, while full-year organic growth outlook was raised to 4-6% from 2-6%
- • Novozymes was already up more than 40% year-to-date
- • Kepler Cheuvreux reiterated a reduce rating on Novozymes, with price target DKK 300
- • Sydbank reiterated sell, saying Novozymes valuation is stretched
