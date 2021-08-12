Urovant Sciences, Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Sumitovant Biopharma Ltd., today announced the appointment of Betzy Estrada as executive vice president and chief human resources officer. In her new role, Estrada reports to Urovant President and Chief Executive Officer Jim Robinson and is based at the company's headquarters office in Irvine, Calif.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210812005174/en/

Betzy Estrada, EVP and Chief Human Resources Officer, Urovant Sciences, Inc. (Photo: Business Wire)

"Betzy Estrada joins Urovant Sciences at a time of significant growth and evolution for our company and our people as we accelerate the launch of our first commercial product as a treatment option for adults with overactive bladder, and as we continue to advance our clinical development pipeline," Robinson said. "I believe Betzy embodies our shared values of integrity and compassion, bold innovation, and achievement through collaboration. Her leadership will be key to the continued advancement of our core initiatives and bring to life our philosophy that Urovant is 'Powered by People and Possibilities,'" Robinson said.

"I am very grateful for the opportunity to join Urovant Sciences at this exciting time for the company and our people," Estrada said. "Urovant is undertaking important progress toward achieving a vision of becoming a leading specialty company that is recognized and trusted for our commitment to urology."

Estrada brings to Urovant her extensive experience leading impactful human resources teams in the biotechnology and medical device industries. Most recently, she was vice president, human resources, and chief compliance executive for Nihon Kohden, a leading manufacturer, developer and distributor of medical electronic equipment headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. Earlier in her career, she held human resource leadership positions with Claremont University Consortium, Medtronic, Johnson Johnson Advanced Sterilization Products, and Beckman Coulter, Inc.

Estrada earned a B.S. degree in business administration, with emphasis in human resources, from the Marshall School of Business of the University of Southern California. She is a member of the Society for Human Resource Management, Professionals in Human Resources Association and Healthcare Corporate Compliance Association.

About Urovant Sciences

Urovant Sciences is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing innovative therapies for urologic conditions. The Company's lead product, GEMTESA (vibegron), is an oral, once-daily (75 mg) small molecule beta-3 agonist for the treatment of adult patients with overactive bladder (OAB) with symptoms of urge urinary incontinence, urgency and urinary frequency. GEMTESA was approved by the U.S. FDA in December 2020 and launched in the U.S. in April 2021. GEMTESA is also being evaluated for the treatment of OAB in men with benign prostatic hyperplasia. The Company's second product candidate, URO-902, is a novel gene therapy being developed for patients with OAB who have failed oral pharmacologic therapy. Urovant Sciences, a subsidiary of Sumitovant Biopharma Ltd., intends to develop novel treatments for additional urologic diseases. Learn more about us at www.urovant.com.

About Sumitovant Biopharma Ltd.

Sumitovant is a global biopharmaceutical company with offices in New York City and London. Sumitovant is a wholly owned subsidiary of Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma. Sumitovant is the majority shareholder of Myovant Sciences and wholly owns Urovant Sciences, Enzyvant Therapeutics, Spirovant Sciences, and Altavant Sciences. Sumitovant's promising pipeline is comprised of early-through late-stage investigational medicines across a range of disease areas targeting high unmet need. For further information about Sumitovant, please visit https://www.sumitovant.com.

About Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co., Ltd.

Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma is among the top-10 listed pharmaceutical companies in Japan, operating globally in major pharmaceutical markets, including Japan, the U.S., China, and the European Union. Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma aims to create innovative pharmaceutical products in the Psychiatry Neurology area, the Oncology area and Regenerative medicine/Cell therapy field, which have been designated as the focus therapeutic areas. Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma is based on the merger in 2005 between Dainippon Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., and Sumitomo Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. Today, Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma has more than 7,000 employees worldwide. Additional information about Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma is available through its corporate website at https://www.ds-pharma.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210812005174/en/

Contacts:

Mary-Frances Faraji

For Urovant Sciences, Inc.

media@urovant.com

1-908-334-7693