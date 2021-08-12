The solar PV module manufacturer reported strong growth for its energy storage business and an overall 105% year-on-year turnover growth. Its total module production capacity reached 19.7 GW at the end of June.Chinese-Canadian PV module manufacturer Canadian Solar was able to significantly improve revenue and shipments in the second quarter of the year, despite what its CEO, Shawn Qu, defined as challenging market conditions. The company achieved record sales of US$1.43 billion during the period, which is 105% more than it did a year earlier and 31% more than in the first quarter of this year. ...

