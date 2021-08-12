- (PLX AI) - Demant fell 5% despite beating earnings consensus and upgrading guidance as traders took profits after a strong recent share price move, analysts said.
- • Demant half year earnings were higher on both revenue and EBIT
- • Outlook FY EBIT was raised to DKK 3,150-3,450 million from DKK 3,000-3,300 million and organic growth was raised to 26-30% from 24-28%
- • Demant's report was better than expected, but the share gained markedly in 2021 and the valuation assumes an especially positive scenario, Sydbank said, maintaining a hold rating on the stock
- • Demant had a nice first half, but we reiterate our underperform rating on Demant given concerns around valuation and hearing aid regulation in the US, Bank of America said
- • Consensus is already nearly close to the new guidance: BofA
BANK OF AMERICA-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de