Markham, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 12, 2021) - Mary Agrotechnologies Inc. (CSE: MARY) ("Mary AG" or "the Company") announces that it has signed a memorandum of understanding ("MOU") to form an in-depth partnership with CBDer Biotechnology ("CBDer"), headquartered in Yunnan China. This partnership marks Mary AG's first application of farm-level technology, taking its knowledge in automated systems and applying that expertise to a holistic, controlled growing condition that incorporates automated plant health assessment.

Mary AG's joint venture Yunnan Moquan and CBDer are currently the only companies licensed for indoor industrial hemp cultivation in China's only legalized province for cannabinoid extraction. A founding member of the Industrial Hemp branch of China National Narcotic Drugs Association, CBDer is also an R&D partner with KPC Pharmaceuticals (SSE: 600422) in breeding high CBD potency hemp cultivars.

The MOU mainly encompasses:

Working with CBDer to further develop China's industrial hemp market. Working with CBDer on potential non-China greenhouse projects. Forming a joint R&D project in the fields of photobiology, artificial climate, sensors, computer vision, automated cultivation, etc. Exploring the possibility of using CBDer's greenhouses to grow indoor industrial hemp to produce extracted or isolated cannabinoids for domestic and international markets.

"The partnership with CBDer is the first major step of our expansion into China. Compared to traditional cultivation methods, we anticipate significant increase in crop yields, lowered labour costs, as well as more consistent potency. The partnership will also give us many competitive advantages to become a leader in China's nascent cannabinoid industry," stated Frank Qin, Chief Executive Officer of the Company.

New Manufacturing Partner and Inventory Update

The Company recently entered a new partnership with a manufacturer to produce Model Z.

The new manufacturing partner is a nationally recognized "high-tech enterprise," located in Guangdong, China. The partner occupies an industrial park of over 80,000m² with 150 assembly lines of various sizes. The partner also is compliant with ISO9001:2015, ISO14001:2015, OHSAS18001:2011 to meet high international quality standards.

Once the transition is fully complete, expectedly in October 2021, Model Z's manufacturing output is expected to increase to 4,000 units a year, up from 200. The partner will also provide a scalable capacity for future production up to 50,000 units per year by end of 2023.

As of June 30, 2021, the Company has 110 units of backorders. On July 23rd, a new round of inventory was received at the Company's Markham, ON warehouse. This latest delivery contains 52 fully assembled, ready-to-ship Model Z units and marks a return to shipping for 2021, following updated supplier and manufacturing partnership agreements. The next shipment of 60 fully assembled units is currently in transit and expected to arrive in Markham by the end of August 2021. Additionally, two more shipments are expected to be ready, 142 units and 250 units respectively, by the end of October 2021.

