Somerset, New Jersey--(Newsfile Corp. - August 12, 2021) - On Wednesday, August 11th, Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition Corp. (DBDR) SPAC merger partner CompoSecure Holdings announced a strategic partnership with NokNok Labs to build a FIDO®-extended solution to expand consumer protections of CompoSecure's Arculus cryptocurrency hardware cold-storage wallet through NokNok's passwordless authentication services. CompoSecure Holdings, LLC is a leading premium financial payment cards provider and an emerging provider of cryptocurrency storage and security, while NokNok Labs is an architect of passwordless authentication services. Together, CompoSecure and NokNok seek to equip banks, financial services, and fintech companies alike with a financial security service that will provide consumers with unique digital identities. The collaboration seeks to increase the security, privacy and cardholder experience associated with both companies' current financial market and cryptocurrency customers.

Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition Corp. (DBDR) SPAC merger partner CompoSecure Holdings announced a strategic partnership with NokNok Labs to build a FIDO®-extended solution to expand consumer protections of CompoSecure's Arculus cryptocurrency hardware cold-storage wallet.

CompoSecure and NokNok's solution will provide financial services customers and cryptocurrency holders with easy-to-use authentication services for their digital wallets.

The collaboration seeks to increase the security, privacy and cardholder experience associated with both companies' current financial market and cryptocurrency customers.

About Sarson Funds:

Sarson Funds is an independent provider of blockchain technology and cryptocurrency marketing and educational services. The firm serves the Financial Professional community and their clients by providing cryptocurrency and blockchain technology educational services and investment solutions. Sarson Funds maintains a Fiduciary Standard at all times, bringing Wall Street standards for research, risk management and transparency to digital asset investing. Along with our Investment Manager and Financial Advisor partners, we believe that disruptive innovation requires a disciplined approach to risk management and education.



For more information, please visit Sarson Funds online at www.sarsonfunds.com.

About Nok Nok Labs, Inc.:

Nok Nok is a trusted leader in passwordless consumer authentication to the world's largest organizations. Delivering the most innovative authentication solutions in the market today, Nok Nok empowers global organizations to improve the user experience to access digital services, while meeting the most advanced privacy and regulatory requirements. The Nok Nok S3 Authentication Suite integrates into existing security environments to deliver a proven, cost-effective, future-proof and standards-based passwordless consumer authentication solution. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, California, the company has delivered unique inventions and innovations that are protected by a robust global patent portfolio. As a founder of the FIDO Alliance and an inventor of FIDO specifications, Nok Nok is the expert in deploying standards-based authentication, and its industry leading customers and partners include BBVA, DDS, Inc., Ericsson, Fujitsu Limited, Hitachi, Intuit, Lenovo, MTRIX GmbH, NTT DATA, NTT DOCOMO, OneSpan, SoftBank, T-Mobile and Verizon. For more information, visit www.noknok.com.



About CompoSecure:

Founded in 2000, CompoSecure is a pioneer and category leader in premium payment cards and an emergent provider of cryptocurrency and digital asset storage and security solutions. The company focuses on serving the affluent customers of payment card issuers worldwide using proprietary production methods that meet the highest standards of quality and security. The company offers secure, innovative, and durable proprietary products that implement leading-edge engineering capabilities and security. CompoSecure's mission is to increase clients' brand equity in the marketplace by offering products and solutions which differentiate the brands they represent, thus elevating cardholder experience. For more information, please visit www.composecure.com. ArculusTM was created with the mission to promote cryptocurrency adoption by making it safe, simple and secure for the average person to buy, sell and store cryptocurrency. With a strong background in security hardware and financial payments, the ArculusTM solution was developed to allow people to use a familiar payment card form factor to manage their cryptocurrency. For more information, please visit GetArculus.com.



On April 19, 2021, CompoSecure announced that it had signed a merger agreement with Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition Corp. ("Roman DBDR"), a special purpose acquisition company. Upon closing of the proposed merger, the combined company will operate as CompoSecure, Inc. and plans to trade on the Nasdaq stock market. The transaction reflects a pro forma enterprise value for the combined company of approximately $1.2 billion. The transaction is expected to close in the third quarter of 2021 and remains subject to approval by Roman DBDR stockholders and other customary closing conditions.



About Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition Corp.:

Roman DBDR is a special purpose acquisition company whose business purpose is to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. While the Company may pursue an initial business combination target in any stage of its corporate evolution or in any industry or sector, it intends to focus its search on companies in the technology, media and telecom ("TMT") industries. The Company is led by its Co-Chief Executive Officers, Dr. Donald G. Basile and Dixon Doll, Jr. The Company's experienced board of directors includes former NVCA Chairman and longtime venture capitalist Dixon Doll, Global Net Lease CEO James L. Nelson, former fund manager Paul Misir, investment banker and investor Arun Abraham, and entrepreneur Alan Clingman. For more information, please visit www.romandbdr.com. Roman DBDR raised $236 million in its initial public offering (inclusive of underwriter's exercise of over-allotment option) in November 2020 and is listed on Nasdaq under the symbol "DBDR".



