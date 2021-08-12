Founder and CEO of Thrive Global, Iconic Media Trailblazer and Corporate Wellness Pioneer, Arianna Huffington, and Criminal Justice Reform Advocate, Ian Manuel, to Keynote the 2021 Clio Cloud Conference

The best-in-class virtual conference shifts into gear with a keynote roundup offering game-changing perspectives at a pivotal time in the legaltech industry

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Clio, the world's leading provider of cloud-based legal technology, today announces Arianna Huffington, Founder and CEO of Thrive Global and Founder of The Huffington Post, and Ian Manuel, an advocate for criminal justice reform, author, and survivor of excessive child punishment-as the final two keynote speakers at the ninth annual Clio Cloud Conference. Arianna and Ian will join fellow keynote speaker Scott Stratten, best-selling author and marketing strategist, at the conference, held virtually from October 26-29, 2021.

In its ninth year, Clio Cloud Conference sets the tone for the legal industry at-large with major trends and advancements connected to legal interests, career development, and law firm aspirations. Operational Excellence and Access to Justice are two significant pillars of the event, both timely and valuable understandings for attendees. The announcement of these remarkable keynote speakers aligns to how the legal sector is moving towards a human-centered approach while improving access to justice for all. Clio continues to drive these ideas to the forefront.

"We are at a critical point of rethinking workplace cultures, something Arianna has led the charge on even before the pandemic. Her approach to sustainable employee well-being demonstrates compassion and redefines what it means to be truly successful." says Jack Newton, CEO and Founder of Clio. "Notoriously known as a demanding profession, the legal community will benefit from her insights on how to establish boundaries to ensure a sustainable career, and how prioritizing employees' well-being can also increase a firm's productivity and bottom line."

In addition to leading Thrive Global, a behavior change technology company that helps people transform the way they work and live, Arianna Huffington is a global influencer, founder of The Huffington Post, and best-selling author of 15 books. She has been named one of the world's most influential people by TIME Magazine and one of the most powerful women by Forbes.

While addressing employee wellness is crucial from an operational perspective, it is also important to examine the industry from a global level as well, honing in on the trends that impact not only the legal sector, but humanity as a whole.

At 13 years old, Ian Manuel spent 18 years of a 26-year sentence in isolation. After the Equal Justice Initiative secured his release in 2016, Ian began writing about his experience behind bars and calling for more meaningful reform, especially for children. As the author of My Time Will Come: A Memoir of Crime, Punishment, Hope, and Redemption, Ian has become a fierce advocate for criminal justice reform. In his session titled, "Rethinking Justice," he will share his experience behind bars, the disproportionate impact of the criminal justice system on young people of color, and the dire need for added support for those reintegrating into society post-incarceration.

"Given Clio's mission to transform the legal experience for all, I'm particularly pleased to have Ian Manuel speak at the conference this year," added Newton. "Ian's personal experience will shed some light on the systemic racism that continues to exist in the justice system, and the opportunity for the legal industry to play an instrumental role in bringing about lasting change."

The 2021 Clio Cloud Conference keynote speakers represent a comprehensive spectrum of ideas shaping the future of the legal industry. The conference extends over four days, packed with engaging panel-discussions, in-depth workshops, insightful Q&A sessions, networking opportunities, as well as entertainment tailored for an unparalleled virtual experience.

