Accu-Time Systems Receives SOC 1 Type II and SOC 2 Type II Attestations

WINDSOR LOCKS, CT / ACCESSWIRE / August 12, 2021 / Accu-Time Systems (ATS), leader in workforce management and human resource data collection, today announced that it has completed its SOC 1 Type II and SOC 2 Type II audits, performed by KirkpatrickPrice. These attestations provide evidence that Accu-Time Systems has a strong commitment to security and to delivering high-quality services to its clients by demonstrating that they have designed the necessary internal controls and processes.

A SOC 1 audit provides an independent, third-party validation that a service organization's information security practices meet industry standards stipulated by the AICPA and SSAE 18. During the audit, a service organization's controls that are relevant to Internal Control for Financial Reporting (ICFR) are tested. The SOC 1 report delivered by KirkpatrickPrice verifies the suitability of the design of ATS' controls to meet the standards for these criteria.

A SOC 2 audit provides an independent, third-party validation that a service organization's information security practices meet industry standards stipulated by the AICPA. During the audit, a service organization's non-financial reporting controls as they relate to security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality, and privacy of a system are tested. The SOC 2 report delivered by KirkpatrickPrice verifies the suitability of the design of Accu-Time Systems' controls to meet the standards for these criteria.

"ATS is continuously improving its systems and control processes to guarantee its customers the best possible service with respect to the SSAE 18 principles of security, availability and confidentiality," said Jean-Pierre Van de Capelle, Vice President Product Management. "The SOC audits by KirkpatrickPrice are one of the external engagements ATS uses to keep us on our toes and make sure an independent entity helps us assess and improve our systems and process controls with respect to these principles. The audits make continuous improvement part of our DNA."

"Many of ATS' clients rely on them to protect consumer information and provide secure services," said Joseph Kirkpatrick, President of KirkpatrickPrice. "As a result, Accu-Time has implemented best-practice controls demanded by their clients to address information security and compliance risks. Our third-party opinion validates these controls and the tests we perform provide assurance to ATS' clients."

About Accu-Time Systems, Inc.

ATS, an AMANO Company, builds durable and easy-to-use employee time clocks on which our Reseller customers can run their workforce management software applications. They include touch or non-touch time clocks, biometric, proximity, or swipe card technologies. ATS also delivers Timecom, a cloud-based time tracking solution capable of collecting and transmitting employee data between an ATS time clock and the back-end integration with Workday Time Tracking and Oracle HCM Cloud Time and Labor. Visit www.accu-time.com, follow us on LinkedIn or Twitter.

About KirkpatrickPrice

KirkpatrickPrice is a licensed CPA firm, PCI QSA, and a HITRUST CSF Assessor, registered with the PCAOB, providing assurance services to over one thousand clients in North America, South America, Asia, Europe, and Australia. The firm has more than a decade of experience in information security by performing assessments, audits, and tests that strengthen information security practices and internal controls. KirkpatrickPrice most commonly performs assessments on SOC 1, SOC 2, PCI DSS, HIPAA, HITRUST CSF, GDPR, ISO 27001, FISMA, and FERPA frameworks, as well as advanced-level penetration testing. For more information, visit www.kirkpatrickprice.com, follow KirkpatrickPrice on LinkedIn, or subscribe to our YouTube channel.

