MoneyLine Sports, Inc.: Money Line Sports Inc. Announces Completion Of Stock Purchase Agreement And Acquisition With ZeU Technologies Inc.

Transaction and addition of Money Line's industry leading B2C streaming sports and licensed wagering platform tested with millions of transactions positions ZEU as a full-service B2B solution for real money gaming technology provider in Europe and vertically integrated Blockchain B2C player in international markets

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 12, 2021 / Money Line Sports Inc. ("Money Line" or the "Company") today announced that the Company has executed a binding share purchase agreement (the 'Agreement') with ZeU Technologies Inc. (CSE:ZEU) (OTC PINK:ZEUCF) to acquire 100% of the business of Money Line Sports Inc., and its wholly owned subsidiary Money Line Sports Acquisition Corp., to further develop ZEU's robust gaming technology and blockchain infrastructure business.

On May 4, 2021, the companies entered into an arm's length binding letter of intent with MoneyLine Sports Inc., an Ontario Corporation for the acquisition of its licensed gaming platform and agreement previously announced with FansUnite Entertainment Inc. ("FansUnite") (CSE:FANS, OTCQX:FUNFF). Money Line has immediate plans to integrate its OTT platform and streaming sports content allowing live odds and wagers within the platform. The CEO's of both FansUnite and Money Line Sports have a proven track record of extensive industry expertise to revolutionize the online user experience of sports betting and online gaming within legal markets. The licensing agreement and joint venture will significantly increase the speed to market for the multi-functional gaming platform for both parties and creates meaningful early mover advantages for streaming sports content, interactive odds and sports betting with digital currency acceptance.

The Transaction

Under the terms of the Agreement, all of the assets of Money Line will be rolled into a newly incorporated Canadian company, ZeU Gaming Inc. (the 'Corporation'). Upon completion of the Agreement, ZeU will acquire 100% of the issued and outstanding shares of Money Line and its US subsidiary (the 'Transaction').

The aggregate purchase price payable by the Buyer to the Sellers for the Purchased Shares shall be an amount equal to CDN$1,501,500, which shall be paid and satisfied as follows:

CDN$250,000 principal amount of convertible debentures of ZeU Gaming Inc.

1,500,000 non-transferable common share purchase warrants of ZeU Technologies Inc. with each Warrant entitling the holder thereof to acquire one common share of ZeU at a price of CDN$0.91for a period of 24 months following the Closing Date.

In addition, subjectto the completion of the following milestones, ZeU Gaming Inc. will pay up to CDN$1,250,000 in milestones bonuses, which shall be paid and satisfied in principal amount of ZeU Gaming Inc. Debentures as follows:

as follows: CDN$250,000 payable upon Money Line's launch of www.Moneylinesports.tv streaming site andlive games;

CDN$250,000 payable upon Money Line'sonboarding the first 5000 activerecurring players and subscribers of Money Line streaming sports service;

CDN$250,000 payableupon Money Line reaching CDN$250,000 quarterly revenue;

CDN$250,000 payable upon Money Line's onboarding an additional 20,000 active recurring players and subscribers (25,000total) of Money Line streaming sports service;

CDN$250,000 payable upon Money Line's onboarding an additional 25,000 active recurring players and subscribers (50,000 total) of Money Line streaming sports service.

The Transaction completion is conditional on several conditions, including completion of a definitive agreement, final due diligence, Money Line minority shareholders' approval, and CSE approval. It is expected to be completed before the end of August 2021.

Key Transaction Highlights

The Money Line transaction will deliver on core strategic priorities of (1) increasing revenue streams to ZEU through subscription based sports streaming and live wagering technology, (2) expanding the ZEU gaming division through client and media acquisitions, (3) strengthening technology infrastructure, (4) expanding operational geography, and (5) adding experienced executives to the ZEU Management team.

Founded in 2019 and launching in 2021, Money Line Sports is uniquely positioned in the European and international markets as an enhanced solutions provider operating an infrastructure business for management of sports and wagering engagement for OTT media streaming & sports wagers. Money Line's sports media platforms provide an enhanced experience for its users through original sports live stream content, premium insights, live odds and proprietary betting tools and data. Money Line's diverse revenue model includes a subscription based pay for view model and rapidly-growing affiliate marketing business focused on customer acquisition for betting operators in the Europe and additional jurisdictions.

Money Line's principal, B. Michael Friedman, will continue to serve as the division's President going forward, integrating his team and infrastructure into ZEU 's existing operations. Mr. Friedman will also serve as an advisor to ZEU's board, bringing his twenty years of merger and acquisition experience and extensive banking network to the Company. Money Line through its management and team provides leading streaming and licensing partners to engage its customers to build new and improved B2C & B2B processes that align with customers' brands, boost retention, enhance fan interaction, improve ROI and increase sales and profit margins.

"I am extremely thrilled to join Mr. Dumas and the team from ZeU Technologies through this merger and believe our combined vision to grow ZEU into one of the most recognized names in the gaming and blockchain sector will happen quickly. We both agree that the best way to enhance shareholder value and future stock appreciation is to maintain ZEU's tightly controlled share structure and build substantial cash resources as we move forward with launching our OTT streaming sports platform and licensed wagering technology. Collectively, we are hyper-focused on revenue growth and increasing margins. This is just the beginning, and we are excited to scale both businesses and continue achieving corporate milestones. I'd like to thank my tremendous team and am looking forward to the next phase of rapid growth with ZEU" stated B. Michael Friedman, Founder of Money Line Sports Inc.

The Market

While the US sports betting market has grown rapidly since the repeal of the Professional and Amateur Sports Protection Act (PASPA) removed a federal ban on online gambling, only 13 states have legalized online gambling at this point. Many more are expected to follow in the coming years, with the addressable market significantly expanding as a result. Total online sports betting revenues in the US are forecasted to reach 4 bnUSD in 2022 and amount to nearly 40 bnUSD in 2033*.

Money Line will become an integral part of ZeU and will continue to operate as a separate business unit with its current management team, and employees, led by CEO Frank Dumas. Money Line will integrate with ZeU's current organization where relevant in order to generate efficiencies and additional revenue streams through subscription based sporting events, wagering and digital transaction fees through the blockchain.

About Money Line Sports Inc.

About ZeU

ZeU is a forward-thinking Canadian technology company that has developed a state-of-the-art blockchain protocol, providing the foundation for the next generation of encrypted and distributed networks. Thanks to its high level of sophistication, ZeU's technology maximizes transparency, security and scalability as well as big data management. ZeU's strategy is to monetize blockchain transactions in diverse sectors such as payment, gaming, data, and healthcare.

