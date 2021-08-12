Insight Optix Certified by The Women's Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC)

NASHVILLE, TN / ACCESSWIRE / August 12, 2021 / Insight Optix, a legal technology company, is proud to announce national certification as a Women's Business Enterprise by the WBEC South, a regional certifying partner of the Women's Business Enterprise Council (WBENC).

"We are honored to join this prestigious network of women-owned businesses and celebrate this milestone," said Mandi Ross, CEO and Managing Director of Insight Optix. "WBENC has played a vital role in breaking down barriers and encouraging women to pursue the dream of owning their own business. For Insight Optix, exposure to WBENC's corporate members is an important piece of our growth plan and will help us secure new business with companies committed to diversity."

As one of the few women-owned businesses in the legal technology industry, Insight Optix is the proud inventor of its patented Evidence Optix® technology. A discovery scoping, data source tracking, and proportionality assessment tool, Evidence Optix is changing the landscape of eDiscovery and helping corporations achieve the reduction in costs and risk that they have been seeking for the past decade.

The WBENC standard of certification implemented by the WBEC South is a meticulous process that includes an in-depth review of the business. The certification process is designed to confirm the business is at least 51% owned, operated, and controlled by a woman or women.

By including women-owned businesses among their suppliers, corporations and government agencies demonstrate their commitment to fostering diversity and the continued development of their supplier diversity programs.

About Insight Optix

Insight Optix is a legal technology company with the first and only solution in the market that addresses the root cause of excessive eDiscovery. Evidence Optix's patented workflow empowers early discovery scoping, budget projections, proportionality analysis, and data source tracking throughout the litigation lifecycle. This revolutionary tool disrupts the traditional and expensive eDiscovery process through a simple, yet powerful, SaaS-based solution that commences in the gap between legal hold and collection - where early decisions significantly impact cost and burden downstream.

You can learn more about Evidence Optix® by visiting insightoptix.com or connecting with us on LinkedIn.

About WBENC

Founded in 1997, WBENC is the nation's leader in women's business development and the leading third-party certifier of businesses owned and operated by women, with more than 17,000 certified Women's Business Enterprises, 14 national Regional Partner Organizations, and more than 350 Corporate Members. More than 1,000 corporations representing America's most prestigious brands as well as many states, cities, and other entities accept WBENC Certification. For more information, visit www.wbenc.org.

