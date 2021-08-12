Predator Token launched on PancakeSwap with Robust Tokenomics

BERLIN, GERMANY / ACCESSWIRE / August 12, 2021 / Predator, a new all-in-one token made its public debut on PancakeSwap in the first week of August. The token aims to become the next big thing in the crypto world with its predatory approach. Offering a range of investment opportunities and services that could attract thousands of new traders to the ecosystem, Predator is accessible across multiple markets.

Predator is confident in its superior tokenomics, as it focuses on extreme sports, and will become the industry's cryptocurrency leader. Predator is not just a crypto; it's a brand. The Predator Token launched on 6th August 2021 on PancakeSwap (contract address). Predator's tokenomics are a combination of the winning aspects of well-performing crypto projects. Predator added their little flavours here and there and built the ultimate contract. Automatic BUSD rewards, buybacks, a burn with every transaction, and so much more

Predator evolves after surpassing the market cap of several other crypto projects; the predator takes on another identity at every milestone. The project aims to reach a billion-dollar market cap, with the potential to make it to the top-15 projects within a year of its launch. The project will begin its preliminary token sale in the coming quarter followed by further development of the platform.

Predator is not just Another Crypto Token - It's a Brand

The $PRED token from the Predator ecosystem is not just another crypto token project - the team behind it has worked to create a complete ecosystem that not only helps traders to make a profit through investment in $PRED, but also become a part of the clan that offers the best yield returns. The platform will also expand to introduce crypto pay-tv with exclusive content and sports streaming.

Predator is also building an NFT ticketing system, a first of its kind allowing enthusiasts to buy NFT tickets for sports events. These NFT tickets will go beyond other digital tickets, and offer exclusive perks and rewards.

The project will also launch a very limited collection of commemorative events in it's journey. These ultra-rare NFTs will be available via OpenSea. The income from NFT sales will be reinvested in the project and spent on marketing, benefiting the entire community. Further down the line, the Predator team aims to offer NFT collectibles from the world of extreme sports.

The Predator team is also passionate about the conservation of endangered predatory species. The first predator charity aims to conserve the thinning wolf population due to government policies. The project would donate towards federal protection for wolves and help them recover from the current threat of extinction.

Predator Tokenomics

The tokenomics of the Predator project are what gives it the edge in terms of investment opportunity. With a total supply of 1 billion tokens, and a strong burn mechanism, this project has all the hallmarks of a deflationary gem, with the added twist of rewarding holders in stable-coins with each transaction, allowing them to earn a passive income whilst supporting the project.

The token distribution is as listed below:

Private sale of 15% - early investors and partners

Pre-sale via whitelist of 30%

Public Sale Tokens of 55%

Some of the features of the PRED token that could make it quite popular among investors are the reward and buyback programs applied to every transaction.

Every transaction:

4% BUSD rewards (generating a passive income for those who do not sell)

2% to the marketing wallet in BNB

1% to the charity wallet in BNB

1% burn to the dead wallet

2% to the manual buyback wallet

3% to the liquidity pool

13% Slippage

Whale protection:

Sell regulation: 90 sec buy and sell delay to stop bots

Max transaction amount of 0.5% of the total supply

PRED Launch

Predator Token launched on August 6th, 2021 via whitelist. The developers actively vetted all whitelist participants. Only people who had something to contribute to the project were given access to the whitelist. The liquidity pool immediately and publicly locked during the token launch.

Other major plans include:

Launch of the global marketing operation

First charity partnerships

Predator NFT Marketplace

Listing on Uniswap

Listing on 2 Tier-2 Exchanges

Listing on CoinGecko

Listing on CoinMarketCap

Listings on Blockfolio, Delta, and more

To learn more about Predator Token visit predatortoken.org

