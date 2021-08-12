Anzeige
Donnerstag, 12.08.2021
Gamechanger-News: Big, Big Deal!? “Im Gespräch mit Industriegiganten”
12.08.2021 | 15:46
A.S. Watson Launches Foundation Finder AI Tool To Help Customers Find the Perfect Match

A.S. Watson Launches Foundation Finder AI Tool To Help Customers Find the Perfect Match 
12-Aug-2021 / 14:15 GMT/BST 
A.S. Watson Launches Foundation Finder AI Tool 
To Help Customers Find the Perfect Match 
 
 
Media OutReach - A.S. Watson Group, the world's largest international health & beauty retailer, has announced the 
launch of its Foundation Finder in its mobile app to help customers identify their perfect foundation colours and 
shade. 
 
 
 
 
Launched firstly in Watsons Hong Kong and Malaysia, the flagship health & beauty brand of       A.S. Watson, 
Foundation Finder will later be rolled out to other Asian markets including the Philippines, Indonesia and Taiwan. A.S. 
Watson is also exploring the possibility to launch in Europe. It is now offering customers up to 700 foundation 
products from over 30 brands. The function will first appear on the Watsons mobile app and then will extend to digital 
gadgets in-store. 
 
According to Malina Ngai, CEO of A.S. Watson (Asia & Europe), "Most beauty lovers struggle to find the right shade as 
normally we apply foundation tester on hands. In most cases, the skin colour on hands is slightly different from the 
face. We know this is the pain point of customers and this inspires us to work on a solution. Our eLab digital team 
developed this together with Watsons makeup artists. I've tried it, and am confident that our customers will love it." 
 
Technology Enhances the O+O Retail Shopping Experience 
Developed by A.S. Watson's own in-house digital agency eLab, the Foundation Finder offers a seamless O+O retail 
shopping experience to its customers, thanks to its Advanced Facial Analysis Technology. The state-of-the-art 
technology helps customers to find the right foundation that matches perfectly to the customer's skin type and skin 
tone. 
 
Customers can simply take a selfie and answer a few simple questions about their skin conditions and makeup style 
preferences, and the app will recommend foundations that best suit the customers' needs. It also gives the option for 
customers to then choose a lighter or darker shade based on their individual preference. The function is digitally 
connected to the Watsons online store, so customers can immediately order their recommended products and have it 
delivered to their homes or pick up in stores. They can also save the recommendation via email for later reference when 
visiting the stores. 
 
 
Innovation Makes Shopping Fun and Easy 
Ngai shares her experience, "We all have foundations at home which we're not happy with the colour as they don't give a 
perfect match. Making use of AR technology, we can help our customers to find a much closer match to give a perfect 
look. 
 
"In fact, we've been pioneering the application of AR technology in our O+O experience for beauty lovers. Simply using 
our Watsons app on their smart phones, they can try on different colour cosmetics and hair colour. Customers are now 
addicted to their phones, and being able to build a relationship with them involves both our physical store touch point 
as well as digital is the essence of our O+O strategy. And being relevant and fun is key to add value to our customers' 
daily lives." 
 
