Dental 3D Printing Market Size to Reach USD 12.46 Billion in 2028 | Rising Demand for Personalized Cosmetic Dental Care is a Significant Factor Driving Industry Demand, says Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global dental 3D printing market size is expected to reach USD 12.46 Billion at a steady CAGR of 26.5% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Steady global dental 3D printing market revenue growth can be attributed to rising demand for personalized cosmetic dental care to improve appearance, quality of life, and maintain good dental health. Rising demand for dental 3D printing is also due to ease of reproducibility, high precision, and ability to produce intricate dental parts with much ease. Dental 3D printing delivers an all-inclusive approach to improve wellbeing of dental patients. Application of 3D printing in cosmetic dental care enables more accurate dental placement through precise jaw measurement and determination of under or overbites before performing a reconstructive surgery. Also, cosmetic dental care providers deploying 3D dental printing use cone beam computed tomography technology, which minimizes the patients' exposure to radiation and provides a detailed 3D spatial data required to print 3D dental parts.

Download FREE Sample Brochure (Customized Sample PDF File delivered as per your specific requirement)@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/671

Some Key Highlights From the Report

In January 2021 , Sandvik & Co. made an announcement about the acquisition of Proxera, which is a firm providing medical and dental 3D Printing services.

, Sandvik & Co. made an announcement about the acquisition of Proxera, which is a firm providing medical and dental 3D Printing services. Polyjet printing technology is used for printing dental study models and implant drill guides. The benefits offered by polyjet printing technology comprise rapid and cost-effective model and prototype creation with a high-quality finish and incorporation of a wide range of materials in single prototype/model for improved efficiency.

Dental 3D printing is used in extensive prosthodontic applications. Through dental 3D printers, dental laboratories and clinics have access to precisely designed prostheses for prosthodontic applications, including full and partial dentures, crowns, custom trays, and try-ins. A significant benefit of 3D printing prosthodontics is the likelihood to print complex prostheses from a variety of raw materials such as metals and alloys, polymers, and composites, with a dense structure and fixed surface roughness.

Dental 3D printing market revenue in the Asia Pacific is expected to register the fastest growth rate during the forecast period, attributed to rising incidence of dental diseases and growing global geriatric population. In addition, rising disposable income and increasing dental care expenditure are factors causative of steady market growth in the region.

is expected to register the fastest growth rate during the forecast period, attributed to rising incidence of dental diseases and growing global geriatric population. In addition, rising disposable income and increasing dental care expenditure are factors causative of steady market growth in the region. Key players in the market include Stratasys Ltd., Dentsply Sirona Inc., EnvisionTEC, 3D Systems Inc., Straumann Group, Formlabs, Roland DG Corporation, Renishaw PLC, Carbon Inc., and DWS Systems SRL.

Buy your Exclusive copy [Make Payment ]@https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/671

Emergen Research has segmented the global dental 3D printing market on the basis of component, technology, application, end-use, and region:

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

Materials



Equipment



Services

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

Selective Laser Sintering



Vat Photopolymerization



PolyJet Printing



Fused Deposition Modelling



Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

Orthodontics



Prosthodontics



Implantology

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

Hospitals & Clinics



Laboratories



Research Institutes

Have a look at Report Description and Table of Contents of Market Research Report@https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/dental-3d-printing-market

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

North America



U.S.





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





U.K.





France





Italy





Spain





Sweden





Benelux





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





India





Japan





South Korea





Rest of APAC



Latin America



Brazil





Rest of LATAM



Middle East & Africa

&

Saudi Arabia





UAE





South Africa





Israel





Rest of MEA

Explore more reports offered by Emergen Research:

The global NGS sample preparation market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 9.3% from USD 3.11 billion in 2019 to USD 6.63 billion in 2027. The anticipated next generation sequencing (NGS) sample preparation revenue growth can be attributed to the production of products which enable high quality libraries to be generated and the result to be successfully sequenced.

The global nucleic acid isolation and purification market size was valued at USD 2,370.0 Million in 2019 and is forecasted to reach USD 4,180.0 Million by 2027 at a CAGR of 6.9%. A large untapped class of biomolecules, which play a key role in disease growth, are present in several species of the RNA.

The global interoperability solutions in healthcare market is valued at USD 2.27 billion in 2019 and is forecasted to reach USD 5.29 billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 11.1% in terms of value. Growing acceptance by healthcare agencies of interoperability technologies, rising efforts to develop healthcare services, beneficial policy programs to enhance patient safety, strong budget support, and emphasis on patient-centered treatment are some of the key drivers that drive market development.

The global viral vector and plasmid manufacturing market size was valued at USD 358.4 million in 2019 and is anticipated to reach USD 1.12 Billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 14.3%. Advanced treatments, including gene therapy using multiple viral and non-viral vectors, have paved a way to treat many heritable and inherited diseases that previously lacked successful treatment modalities.

The global orthopedics devices market is forecasted to grow at a rate of 3.9% from USD 47.89 Billion in 2019 to USD 65.29 Billion in 2027. The demand is projected to be fueled by a high incidence of orthopedic disorders such as degenerative bone disorder combined with a rising elderly population and growing occurrences road accidents.

About Emergen Research

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Emergen Research has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.

Contact Us:

Eric Lee

Corporate Sales Specialist

Emergen Research | Web: www.emergenresearch.com

Direct Line: +1 (604) 757-9756

E-mail: sales@emergenresearch.com

Facebook | LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs

Read Full Press Release@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/press-release/global-dental-3d-printing-market

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1579538/Emergen_Research_Logo.jpg