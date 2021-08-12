Alpha II LLC: Alpha II, LLC Achieves HITRUST CSF Certification to Manage Risk, Improve Security Posture, and Meet Compliance Requirements

TALLAHASSEE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / August 12, 2021 / Alpha II, LLC, a leading provider of SaaS-based revenue cycle software, announces the ClaimStaker, Registry, and CodeWizard (web services, Easy Coder, and SDK) solutions - hosted at their active/active data centers in the corporate headquarters in Tallahassee, FL, and in Aurora, CO - have achieved HITRUST CSF® Certification. In addition, their systems have been certified by HITRUST for compliance against the NIST Cybersecurity Framework. With these certifications, Alpha II has proven they meet all of the requirements in upholding healthcare's information security and privacy standards.

"Alpha II's clients and the patients they serve trust us to keep their data secure. Protecting their information remains our top commitment," said Scott Schimpf, vice president of technology for Alpha II. "The HITRUST CSF® Certification has become the standard by which healthcare organizations who maintain Protected Health Information (PHI) are measured. We're privileged to be among the top companies who have earned this certification."

The HITRUST CSF® Certification rationalizes relevant regulations and standards into a single overarching security and privacy framework. The HITRUST CSF® addresses a multitude of security, privacy and regulatory challenges facing healthcare organizations to comply with healthcare (HIPAA, HITECH), third-party (PCI, COBIT) and government (NIST, FTC) regulations and standards. As part of the HITRUST certification process, Alpha II underwent an exhaustive review and evaluation of security, privacy, regulatory compliance, and rights management by ENHAC, an approved HITRUST Authorized External Assessor.

"As a HITRUST Authorized External Assessor, it's our duty to streamline the security and compliance assurances of the healthcare industry through more leadership and efficiency, and less complexity, redundancy and costs," said Lee Barrett, executive director and CEO, EHNAC. "In achieving this certification, Alpha II has demonstrated its commitment to providing the highest level of privacy and security for their customers and patients. We congratulate Alpha II on attaining this important certified status."

About Alpha II

For decades, Alpha II's experienced healthcare professionals have worked together to gather, analyze, and interpret healthcare coding and billing rules and regulations. That continuing effort and extensive experience has produced the industry's most comprehensive content database and rules engine available. As a result, the company is well positioned to help large groups, hospital systems, and individual healthcare providers nationwide maintain compliance and achieve accurate reimbursement. Further, the company's software, when embedded into leading EMR/PM software solutions, RCM platforms, and clearinghouses, provides a significant differentiator and growth engine for its reseller partners.

