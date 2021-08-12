Metal-clad Cable Market Valuation to surpass US$ 21.7 Bn by 2025, as Energy Infrastructure Upgrade Proposition of Several Economies Presents Copious Opportunities: TMR Insights

- Efforts by product manufacturers to develop better performance products leading to rise in applications of metal-clad cables

Metal-clad Cable Market - Overview

Transparency Market Research delivers key insights on the global metal clad cable market. In terms of revenue, the global metal-clad cable market is estimated to expand at a CAGR of ~4% during the forecast period, owing to numerous factors regarding which TMR offers thorough insights and forecasts in its report on the global metal-clad cable market. The demand and growth dynamics is projected to be drive the in the metal clad cable market to US$ 21.7 Bn by 2025, finds a TMR study.

The global metal-clad cable market is broadly affected by several factors, including increasing urbanization and industrialization. Versatility of applications is boosting demand, and ease of installation, lower variable costs, and higher efficiency are driving market growth. However, the market for metal-clad cable systems is likely to be hindered by several factors such as volatility of raw material pricing and constrained supply chain.

Metal-clad Cable Market - Key Findings of Report

Physical Attributes Lead to Consistent Demand for Utility, Construction Applications

Metal-clad cables are replete with mechanical features and can withstand shocks in industrial environments. The high mechanical protection offered and durability of metal-clad cables make them suitable for use in construction and industrial applications. The design virtue, for instance, interlocked armor of metal-clad cable is flexible unlike electrical conduits, which make them suitable for installations with closed-spaced bends.

Furthermore, metal-clad cables require fewer labor hours during installation. Metal-clad cables are also a cost-effective alternative to traditional pipes and wires.

Smooth Profiles of Metal-clad Cables Provide Easy Pulling Experience

Metal-clad cables are smooth in terms of form and shape that makes them less noisy and relatively fast for pulling applications. AFC Cable Systems from MC Glide that offers an improved pulling experience is a case in point.

Taking a cue from this, manufacturers in the metal-clad market are striving for innovations. Such efforts are aimed to develop cables that glide through metal studs and ceilings and at the same time, offer a fast, smooth, and quiet pulling experience.

Moreover, manufacturers in the metal-clad cable market are engaging in R&D for innovative products for reduced friction without compromising on flexibility and strength.

Innovations for Cutting-edge Products to Expand Applications

Beyond durability, flexibility, and corrosion resistance, manufacturers of metal-clad cable are striving to improve the performance quotient for demanding environments. Innovations are underway for superior performance in wet electrical environments, and extreme outdoor and indoor temperatures.

Manufacturers of metal-clad cable are developing products that align with versatile installation options for various applications such as cable trays. The improved reliability of metal-clad cables for direct burial applications is another area that manufacturers in the metal-clad cable market are engaged in. Collectively, this is favorable for the growth of the metal-clad cable market.

Metal-clad Cable Market - Growth Drivers

Mechanical features, including easy installation and durability to replace traditional cables primarily fuel metal-clad cable market.

Over the next decade, several economies globally have plans for smart-grid infrastructure that will heavily rely on electrical and mechanical equipment, including metal-clad cables. Brazil plans to replace 63 million electricity meters with smart meters by 2021; China plans a wide-scale smart meter installation of over 360 million devices by 2030. Such a massive demand for energy infrastructure upgrades is anticipated to be promising for the metal-clad cable market.

Metal-clad Cable Market - Key Players

Some of the key players in the metal-clad cable market are:

Belden Inc.

AFC Cables

General Cable Corp.

Southwire

Huadong Cable Group

Nexans S.A.

Aksh Optifibre

Prysmian

PDU Cables

Global Metal-clad Cable Market: Segmentation

Metal-clad Cable Market, by Metallic Cover Type

Smooth (Tube) Metallic Sheath

Corrugated Metallic Sheath

Interlocking Metal Tape Armor

Metal-clad Cable Market, by Armor Material

Aluminum

Steel

Others (Copper, Bronze etc.)

Metal-clad Cable Market, by End-use Industry

Residential

Commercial

Hospitals



Hotels



Malls



Others

Industrial

Others (Communication, Energy, etc.)

Metal-clad Cable Market, by Region

North America

U.S.



Canada



Mexico

Europe

U.K.



Germany



France



Italy



Russia



Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China



India



Japan



South Korea



ASEAN



Rest of Asia Pacific

MEA

GCC Countries



South Africa



North Africa



Rest of Middle East & Africa

& South America

Brazil



Argentina



Rest of South America

