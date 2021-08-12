Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 12.08.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 669 internationalen Medien
Gamechanger-News: Big, Big Deal!? “Im Gespräch mit Industriegiganten”
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire
12.08.2021 | 16:17
92 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

NEO Finance AB: German fixed income asset manager "nordIX" will invest at least 3 million Euro in "NEO Finance" loan portfolio using "Chartered Opus" securitization capacity

The Hamburg based asset management company "nordIX" AG has launched a consumer
finance fund in April to invest into consumer loans across Europe. Using
Luxembourg based securitization company "Chartered Opus" "NordIX" has committed
to invest at least EUR 3 million in the consumer loan portfolio formed by
Lithuanian fintech startup "NEO Finance" AB. 

The Germany-based fund plans to invest at least EUR 3 million in Lithuanian
consumer loans issued through the peer-to-peer lending platform "Paskolu
klubas" ("Loan club"). Investments will be made regularly in the coming year by
acquiring a loan portfolio, which will be formed by "NEO Finance" according to
the criteria agreed with the company. 

"The arrival of an institutional investor is a great recognition for our mutual
lending platform and for the market as a whole. We have created a sustainable
alternative to borrowing and investing, which will be even stronger financially
from now on, so it will be able to offer more competitive loan interest rates
and grow even faster," says Evaldas Remeikis, Chairman of the Board of "NEO
Finance". 

On behalf of "nordIX", the valuation procedure for "NEO Finance" loan portfolio
was performed by the audit, tax and business consulting company "KPMG". It
evaluated the loans already financed through the "Paskolu klubas" platform,
performed an analysis of the platform's processes and examined random loans in
detail. 

"nordIX" AG has been a fixed income specialist focusing exclusively on bonds
and derivatives ever since the company was established back in 2009. Domiciled
in Hamburg, "nordIX" manages a number of mutual and segregated funds and
develops intelligent investment solutions. In addition to asset management
capacities, the company provides brokerage services for bonds and other fixed
income products to institutional customers. With 19 employees, "nordIX"
supports institutional investors in Germany, Austria and Switzerland and
manages in various funds several hundred million euros. 

"Chartered Investment" supports more than 100 B2B clients in their capital
market businesses at 4 locations. More than 500 completed transactions and
index solutions as well as over 2.75 billion dollars in securitized assets
demonstrate the firms track record and makes it a leading provider to make
Alternatives investible. "Chartered Investment" operates "Chartered Opus", a
bank-independent, Luxembourg-based issuance platform for securitized investment
products, which manufactures, structures, issues, services, and manages these
products throughout their lifecycle. 

For more information, please contact:

Evaldas Remeikis, Chairman of the Board of "NEO Finance", phone +370 620 33300,
e-mail evaldas@neofinance.com 

Darius Borisas, Chief Marketing Officer of "NEO Finance", phone +370 611 11958,
email darius.borisas@neofinance.lt
Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.