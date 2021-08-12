Ottawa, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 12, 2021) - Thermal Energy International (OTCQB: TMGEF) today announced that Bill Crossland, CEO will be attending the Q3 Virtual Investor Summit.

Event Q3 Investor Summit Date August 17-18th, 2021 Presentation August 17th at 11:45 ET Location https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_VEOLcZY2S9yx3gectPc92Q

About Thermal Energy International

Thermal Energy International is a proven, profitable global provider of energy efficiency and carbon emissions reduction solutions. With a market cap of $29m, TEI presents a compelling valuation and investment opportunity (1.2X revenue) by operating in a fast-growing global market with aggressive new global carbon emission reduction targets. TEI is an established company with a proven track record of growth & profitability with an extensive list of major multinational customers. The company reports a 30%+ 5-year revenue CAGR and ranked as one of Canada's Top Growing Companies.

About the Investor Summit

The Investor Summit is an exclusive, independent conference dedicated to connecting smallcap and microcap companies with qualified investors. The Q3 Investor Summit will take place virtually, featuring 80+ companies and over 800 investors, consisting of institutional investors, family offices, and private wealth.

