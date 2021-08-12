RDIF: Laboratorios Richmond delivers the first batch of over 1 million doses of the Sputnik V vaccine produced in Argentina to the country's Ministry of Health

Laboratorios Richmond has delivered 995,125 doses of the first component of Sputnik V to the Ministry of Health of Argentina. The Company has also supplied 152,500 doses of the second component of the vaccine out of 3 million doses to be produced and supplied in August.

MOSCOW, Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF, Russia's sovereign wealth fund) and Argentina's Laboratorios Richmond SACIF pharmaceutical company today announced the first batch of over 1 million doses of the Sputnik V vaccine produced in the country has been delivered to the Ministry of Health.

In total, Laboratorios Richmond delivered 995,125 doses of the first component and 152,500 doses of the second component of the Sputnik V vaccine produced at Company's facilities. This is the first delivery of the second component of Sputnik V out of 3 million doses to be produced and supplied by Laboratorios Richmond in August.

The vaccine supplied will become part of the Strategic Vaccination Plan of the Ministry of Health. Locally produced Sputnik V was supervised and verified by the National Administration of Drugs, Foods and Medical Devices of Argentina (ANMAT) and complies with all quality requirements.

Argentina was the first country in Latin America both to authorize Sputnik V and to start its production. The vaccine was registered in the country under the emergency use authorization procedure and vaccination against coronavirus with the Russian vaccine started on 29 December 2020. RDIF and partners facilitated the technology transfer to Laboratorios Richmond for the local production of the vaccine with the first batch manufactured in April 2021.

To date, the Sputnik V vaccine has been registered in 69 countries globally with a total population of over 3.7 bn people. The data obtained by regulators of a number of countries during the vaccination of the population, including in Argentina, Serbia, Bahrain, Hungary, Mexico, San Marino, UAE and others, demonstrates that Sputnik V is one of the safest and most effective vaccines against coronavirus. In particular, Sputnik V demonstrates higher efficacy against the Delta variant of coronavirus than many other vaccines. The vaccine is 83.1% effective and shows 6x reduction of infection risk. Sputnik V is also 94.4% effective against hospitalisations with 18x reduction in hospitalisation risk.

In addition to technology transfer for production of Sputnik V in Argentina, RDIF is also a partner of studies on combination of the first component of Sputnik V (Sputnik Light vaccine based on human adenovirus serotype 26) with other vaccines approved in the country.

The heterogeneous boosting approach ("vaccine cocktail" using human adenovirus serotype 26 as the first component and human adenovirus serotype 5 as the second component) was at the core of Sputnik V, the world's first registered vaccine against coronavirus. With this approach proving successful in creating a longer and more durable immunity against the coronavirus, RDIF took the lead in November 2020 in initiating partnerships with other vaccine producers to conduct joint studies of a combination of the first component of Sputnik V with foreign vaccines.

Initial safety results of the randomized, single-blind study for the evaluation of the immune response and safety of heterogeneous regimens combining Sputnik Light and vaccines produced by AstraZeneca, Sinopharm and Moderna in the Buenos Aires province confirm a high safety profile of combinations with no serious adverse events related to vaccination.

Kirill Dmitriev, CEO of the Russian Direct Investment Fund, said:

"The second component of Sputnik V produced by Laboratorios Richmond in Argentina is delivered just as announced in the beginning of August. Cooperation between RDIF and Laboratorios Richmond support the national vaccination program in Argentina through supplying one of the best COVID vaccines in the world. More batches of the locally produced second component will follow in coming weeks.

"Russia and Argentina have established a comprehensive partnership in the fight against coronavirus including local production and supplies of Sputnik V, as well as conducting studies on combination of Sputnik Light with other vaccines. This demonstrates a perfect example of joining forces in a number of key areas to protect people of Argentina and help the country return to normal life soon."

Sputnik V has a number of key advantages:

Efficacy of Sputnik V is 97.6% based on the analysis of data on the coronavirus infection rate among those in Russia vaccinated with both components of Sputnik V from December 5, 2020 to March 31, 2021 ;

The Sputnik V vaccine is based on a proven and well-studied platform of human adenoviral vectors, which cause the common cold and have been around for thousands of years.

Sputnik V has pioneered the use of heterogeneous boosting (two different vectors for the two shots in a course of vaccination among COVID vaccines). This approach provides for immunity with a longer duration than vaccines using the same delivery mechanism for both shots.

The safety, efficacy and lack of negative long-term effects of adenoviral vaccines have been proven by more than 250 clinical studies over two decades.

There are no strong allergies caused by Sputnik V.

Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) is Russia's sovereign wealth fund established in 2011 to make equity co-investments, primarily in Russia, alongside reputable international financial and strategic investors. RDIF acts as a catalyst for direct investment in the Russian economy. RDIF's management company is based in Moscow. Currently, RDIF has experience of the successful joint implementation of more than 80 projects with foreign partners totaling RUB 2.1 tn and covering 95% of the regions of the Russian Federation. RDIF portfolio companies employ more than 1 mn people and generate revenues which equate to more than 6% of Russia's GDP. RDIF has established joint strategic partnerships with leading international co-investors from more than 18 countries that total more than $40 bn. Further information can be found at rdif.ru.

