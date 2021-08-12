Dr. Titus to Discuss GGI's Growth Strategy Within CBD Marketplace at Conference

San Diego, California--(Newsfile Corp. - August 12, 2021) - Green Globe International, Inc. (OTC Pink: GGII), the leading herb and hemp CBD cigarette manufacturer, in their mission of Disrupting TobaccoTM, today announced that Dr. Stuart Titus, Chairman of Green Globe International, Inc., will be a panelist at the upcoming 7th CBD Outlook conference. The conference will be held in Denver at the Aloft Host Hotel on August 13, 2021 from 1:00 pm ET - 5:00 pm ET. Panelists and attendees will also be able to participate via a webinar by registering here: https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/3654692405195845392.

The 7th CBD Outlook conference is a gathering of industry leaders presenting information, offering workshops, and exhibiting products and knowledge with the community.

Panelist for 7th CBD Outlook Conference

"I am honored to have been invited to speak as a panelist at one of the CBD industry's most influential and widely attended conferences," said Dr. Stuart Titus, Chairman of Green Globe International, Inc. "Entrepreneurs in the CBD market face many hurdles in this young industry but also have great opportunities. The 7th CBD Outlook conference will bring together industry pioneers, successful businesses, leading researchers and regulators to help all CBD businesses navigate the cultivation and regulatory challenges they face, as well as understand the coming market trends and opportunities that can help shape the future of their businesses. Attendees will come away motivated with new tools in their toolbox that will help them find success."

Company's Expansion Supported by Continued Growth in CBD Industry

In 2017, U.S. hemp-derived CBD sales totaled $190 million, up from $129 million in 2016. According to Hemp Business Journal, these numbers will reach $450 million in 2020 and surpass $645 million by 2022. CBD made its debut on the U.S. market in oil form, stocking up the supplement shelves of natural food stores. Then, it was picked up by the beauty industry and now appears in items such as eye serum, face cream, body oil and lip balm, claiming to soothe dry skin, relieve puffiness, and treat acne, among other fixes.

About Green Global International Inc. (GGII) - Hempacco, Co. Inc.:

Green Global International Inc. and its wholly owned subsidiary Hempacco Co., Inc. are Disrupting Tobacco's nearly $1 Trillion industry with herb and hemp-based alternatives to nicotine cigarettes by manufacturing and marketing consumer goods, including Herb Smokables, CBG, and CBD Hemp cigarettes. The Company owns and licenses intellectual property, has conducted extensive research and development, and is engaged in manufacturing and sales of smokable Hemp brands, including The Real Stuff Hemp Smokables. Hempacco Co., Inc.'s operating segments include joint-venture private label agreements and sales, Intellectual Property licensing, and the development and sales of inhouse brands using patented counter displays as well as six hundred Kiosk vending machines called HempBoxes.

