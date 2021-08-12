Japan's second-largest city to welcome IEEE ICRA 2024

Yokohama has been chosen to host the 2024 IEEE International Conference on Robotics and Automation (IEEE ICRA 2024). Organized by the IEEE Robotics Automation Society, the renowned event will return to Japan for the first time since 2009.

Yokohama Convention Visitors Bureau (YCVB), PACIFICO Yokohama, Kanagawa Prefecture, City of Yokohama, Japan Tourism Agency, and Japan National Tourism Organization attracted the conference, whose economic spillover is expected to be approximately JPY 1bn (USD 9.2m)*.

Japan's high standard of research and Yokohama's safety and convenience were among the deciding factors. An Innovation City**, Yokohama will facilitate exchange between researchers and Yokohama-based businesses and academia at IEEE ICRA 2024.

Professor Zhidong Wang of Chiba Institute of Technology said: "We are looking forward to collaborations that will generate innovative programs and inspiring networking."

Hiroko Kano of YCVB said: "Yokohama is a relaxing port city. Less congested than other cities, we are able to secure social distancing for delegates."

Makoto Batori of PACIFICO Yokohama said: "We are confident we can provide a safe environment and the right technical support."

IEEE ICRA 2024 will be a hybrid conference with 25,000 participants (5,000 in-person including 4,000 from overseas) and 20,000 online, drawing on Yokohama's expertise in holding hybrid conferences since 2020.

The IEEE Robotics Automation Society supports the exchange of scientific and technological knowledge in robotics and automation. IEEE ICRA 2024 will be held May 13-17, 2024 at PACIFICO Yokohama. Its format transitioned from in-person in 2019 (Montreal, Canada) to online in 2020 (Paris, France) to hybrid in 2021 (Xi-an, China). https://www.ieee-ras.org/conferences-workshops/fully-sponsored/icra

Based on a MICE measurement developed by Japan Tourism Agency

** https://businessyokohama.com/blog/innovation-city-yokohama-declaration/

