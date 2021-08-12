Austin, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - August 12, 2021) - LifePod, Inc. announced today that the group has achieved a monumental milestone of fifty days of independent off-grid operations of their arcology prototype, the HydroPod. This line of 'Pods serves as a technological demonstration of several of their techniques. The HydroPod, a variant of their FarmPod line of storage container-based vertically stackable farms, has been independently powered with an off-grid solar-based system with no power outages or power anomalies detected for over 50 days.
Key Takeaways:
- LifePod, Inc. believes it has engineered and pioneered more than just a world-changing platform for off-grid solutions; it believes it has created the world's first fully functioning arcology prototype.
- The alpha generation HydroPod is available for order now with expected ship dates late in Q3 or early Q4.
LifePod, Inc. is a civil engineering firm with plans to reinvent the civil engineering, construction, and emergency relief industries through utilization of their "Swiss Army Knife" Platform, a catalog of fifty-four 'Pod products that produce everything from the basics like water, power, food, and shelter to the exotic like fully automated surgical operating theatres operating inside chemical-biological-radioactive-nuclear (CBRN)-protected environments. The platform is marketed as a solution system equipped to tackle any challenge whether it be local, city-facing, national, international or even space-based. Check them out at www.lifepod.co.
Contacts:
Maxwell Burke
202-931-7900
maxwell@lifepod.co
Source: LifePod Co
