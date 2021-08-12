CPD Accredited Summit, 21 and 22 September 2021

Empowering the Future of Workforce Resilience: Redefining Duty of Care in a COVID-19 World

Experts from the World Economic Forum to The Coca-Cola Company will join global business leaders sharing their expertise at this year's International SOS Foundation 2021 Duty of Care Summit. Taking place on 21 and 22 September 2021, the CPD accredited Summit will bring together a host of industry-leading experts for discussion, debate, practical case studies and valuable networking on protecting global workforces, mitigating risks and fortifying business resilience.

Confirmed speakers at the two-day Summit include:

World Economic Forum Research and Analysis Specialist, Nivedita Sen, and Head of Healthcare Initiatives, Kelly McCain

Research and Analysis Specialist, Nivedita Sen, and Head of Healthcare Initiatives, Kelly McCain The Coca-Cola Company Director Strategic Security, Andrew Young, and Past Vice President of Strategic Security, Kelly Johnstone

Director Strategic Security, Andrew Young, and Past Vice President of Strategic Security, Kelly Johnstone CHUBB Senior Vice President, Global Accident Health, Joe Vasquez, and Division President, International Accident and Health, John Thompson

Senior Vice President, Global Accident Health, Joe Vasquez, and Division President, International Accident and Health, John Thompson Linklaters Partner, Head of Employment Incentives Asia, Laure de Panafieu, and Partner, Employment Incentives, Sinead Casey

Partner, Head of Employment Incentives Asia, Laure de Panafieu, and Partner, Employment Incentives, Sinead Casey CWT Head of Market Communications and PR, Julian Walker

Head of Market Communications and PR, Julian Walker AOKpass CEO, Darren Toh

CEO, Darren Toh International SOS: Co-founder, Chairman and CEO, Arnaud Vaissié, and Dr Rodrigo Rodriguez-Fernandez, Medical Director, Health Consulting

Sessions will include:

Addressing the Legal Implications of the COVID-19 Vaccine

Data Privacy vs. Duty of Care

Digital Health Certificates for Safe Return to Operations

Global Change in Duty of Care

Safe Return-to-Travel Considerations Panel Discussion

The Evolving Paradigm of the Role of the Chief Health Officer

Introducing the new ISO Standard 31030: Managing Travel Risks Guidance for Organisations

Other session topics will include mental health, wellbeing, COVID-19 resilience, sustainability and crisis management.

Kai Boschmann, Executive Director of the International SOS Foundation said, "Organisations are amid an era of transformation, triggered by the repercussions of COVID-19. Duty of Care and the importance of protecting the workforce, now more than ever, are recognised as critical to business resilience and growth. Our global CPD-accredited Summit offers a valuable opportunity to learn from the best practices and insights of leading experts.

The Summit will also incorporate the 2021 Global Duty of Care Awards ceremony. These awards recognise organisations and honour their investment and innovation in protecting the health, safety, security and wellbeing of their global workforce.

Sponsors of the 2021 Duty of Care Summit are Chubb, the World's largest publicly traded property casualty insurance company (Gold Sponsor), CWT, Marsh, Marsh McLennan Agency (MMA), Workplace Options (Silver Sponsors) and Mintra (Bronze Sponsor).

Tickets for the Summit are US$279, including a $20 donation to Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, a public-private global health partnership with the goal of increasing access to immunisation in poor countries.

