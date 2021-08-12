Players Can Now Upgrade Stardust Ranks to Level 15, Participate in New Missions, Quests and More

Nexon's free-to-play fantasy MMORPG Mabinogiis receiving an update to its latest Stardust saga! Stardust Ranks can now be upgraded to level 15 and players can obtain the final five Stardust skills. Additionally, new missions and quests have been added, including epilogue quests for Melwyn's new storyline, and a mysterious hidden floor has been discovered!

After being introduced to Mabinogi's newest NPC Melwyn in Dunbarton, Milletians were rewarded with mystical Stardust skills. In the all-new update, players can now increase their Stardust Ranks from level 10 to level 15. Completing levels 11 through 15 will unlock the final five Stardust skills and their powerful effects.

The latest update also brings a range of new missions, quests and dungeons, including:

High-Level Society Sponsorship Quests These new Society Sponsorship quests will help players build life skills and combat skills. Participate in Item Request Quests to build up skills, earn badges, a Master Stardust Regular Frame and a Stardust Regulator Frame Connector. Completing Core Fragment Quests will build combat skills, and badges, Stardust Core Binding Agents and Master Stardust Core Fragments will be rewarded.

Players can now unlock two new quests for Melwyn's storyline. To unlock "Cloudy Skies", players must complete 150 Society Sponsorship Quests, and "An Awkward Request" will be unlocked after completing 300 Society Sponsorship Quests. New Dungeon Content Lord Missions - Complete two new Shadow missions "Master of Corrib Cabin" and "Fragments of a Trivial Fate" for a chance to obtain Enchant Scrolls from the final chest. Baltane Mission This scrimmage-style mission offers both normal and elite modes. Players who participate have a chance to receive a new Enchant Scroll. The Hall of Crusaders A cryptic hidden floor in the Alban Knights Training Ground has been discovered! Known as The Hall of Crusaders, entry is only allowed after clearing the fourth floor of the training ground and by using the correct training stone. Upon completion, Milletians could be rewarded with three new Enchant Scrolls.



More information about Mabinogi and its latest updates can be found on the official website. Follow @mabinogion Facebook for upcoming announcements.

About Mabinogihttps://mabinogi.nexon.net/

Released in 2008, Mabinogi is an immersive free-to-play MMORPG world where mystical adventures await. Create anime-inspired heroes with thousands of customization options, such as hairstyles, facial features and outfits. Select from dozens of talents ranging from professional gunslingers and archers to musicians, tailors and cooks. Players can enjoy the game on their own terms, taking the perilous path of an adventurer or build a thriving business using unique trade skills.

About Nexon America Inc. https://www.nexon.com/

Founded in 2005, Nexon America Inc. delivers outstanding free-to-play online game expertise and live game support, taking the strengths of NEXON Co., Ltd. ("Nexon") and applying them for uniquely western audiences. Nexon America has consistently sustained iconic franchises such as MapleStory and Mabinogi for more than a decade, which have gone on to break records and captivate players. With new projects on the horizon, Nexon America maintains the pioneering and innovative spirit of its parent company, employing its player-first approach, while designing the best possible gameplay experiences for the western market.

