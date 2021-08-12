Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 12, 2021) - Bell Copper Corporation (TSXV: BCU) ("Bell Copper" or the "Company") announces that the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has granted its acceptance to extend 5,687,390 share purchase warrants ("Warrants"), exercisable at $0.25 per share, issued in connection with a non-brokered private placement originally completed in September, 2020. The original expiry date of these Warrants was September 16, 2021 and they have now been extended by a further twelve months, to expire September 16, 2022. The exercise price will remain at $0.25 per Warrant.

As a condition of extending these Warrants, the Company has implemented the following acceleration clause on the Warrants:

At the discretion of the Company, Warrants will be subject to an accelerated expiry provision upon the occurrence of a triggering event (the "Trigger Event"). A Trigger Event shall occur when the closing price for the Company's common shares on the TSX Venture Exchange equals or exceeds $0.40 per share for a period of ten (10) consecutive trading days. On the occurrence of a Trigger Event, at any time after four months from the date of the issue of the Warrants, the Company may, within ten days of such a Trigger Event (but is not required to do so), shorten the term of the Warrants by giving thirty days' notice to the holders by way of a news release, in which case the Warrants shall expire within thirty days of the date of dissemination of the news release.

About Bell Copper

Bell Copper is a mineral exploration company focused on the identification, exploration and discovery of large copper deposits located in Arizona. Bell Copper is exploring its 100% owned Big Sandy Porphyry Copper Project and the Perseverance Porphyry Copper Project which is under a Joint Venture - Earn In.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of

Bell Copper Corporation

"Timothy Marsh"

Timothy Marsh, President, CEO & Director

For further information please contact the Company

Tel: 1 800 418 8250

Email: info@bellcopper.net

