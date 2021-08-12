Beca Black Veatch (B&BV) have announced a collaboration to deliver sustainability and decarbonisation solutions, combined with a strong local presence, to service minerals and metals operations across Australia.

"Clients recognise the need for more sustainable operations and more efficient resource management approaches from extraction and processing through to delivery. Our collaboration brings sustainability expertise, at scale, to mining operations across Australia," said Paul Language, a Business Director at Beca. "We understand what it takes for miners to succeed in Australia".

"Clients have set ambitious sustainability and decarbonisation goals and we are helping them develop and implement the sustainability roadmaps that will make these goals attainable," said Jim Spenceley, Senior Vice President of Black Veatch's mining business. "For many years B&BV have collaborated for the benefit of clients in New Zealand and we look forward to extending our services to Australia."

Part of B&BV's strength is a strong shared culture. Both are employee-owned, a business model that has been delivering success for more than a century for each organisation. Both companies are committed to the safe delivery and management of critical infrastructure, and embracing reconciliation in the minerals and metals sector. Sustainability and responsible corporate stewardship are core to both companies' operations, in the way they act and the projects they deliver.

About Beca

Beca is an employee-owned professional services firm that has been delivering community-shaping Engineering, Advisory and Management Consulting services across the Asia-Pacific Region for over 100 years.. We have more than 3,300 people in 21 offices who are delivering projects in over 70 countries. We have had offices in Australian since 1969 and we're proud to be supporting our customers across market segments including Minerals and Metals, Transport and Infrastructure, Energy, Water, Food and Life Sciences, Advanced Manufacturing, Health and Defence.

Creative people together transforming our world' is our vision. It reflects our culture, our aspirations and our purpose to make everyday better. We create value through understanding and delivering successful solutions, exceptional service and our enduring relationships and use our skills and systems to empower innovation; helping our clients shape communities, optimise their assets and streamline their operations. Follow us on www.beca.com

About Black Veatch

Black Veatch is an employee-owned global engineering, procurement, consulting and construction company with a more than 100-year track record of innovation in sustainable infrastructure. Since 1915, we have helped our clients improve the lives of people around the world by addressing the resilience and reliability of our most important infrastructure assets. Our revenues in 2020 exceeded US$3.0 billion. Follow us on www.bv.com and on social media.

