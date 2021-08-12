Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 12, 2021) - Datinvest International Ltd. (TSXV: DAI.H) ("DAI") is pleased to announce that it and Irwin Naturals ("Irwin") have received conditional approval from the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") for the listing for trading on the CSE of the subordinate voting shares of the resulting issuer to be formed upon completion of the previously announced business combination between DAI and Irwin that will result in the reverse take-over of DAI by Irwin (the "Business Combination"), to be named "Irwin Naturals Inc." (the "Resulting Issuer"). Listing of the Resulting Issuer shares is subject to completion of the Business Combination and the satisfaction of all conditions of the CSE, including completion of outstanding CSE application documentation and payment of fees pursuant to the CSE's policies.

DAI and Irwin anticipate closing the Business Combination on August 13, 2021. In connection with the completion of the Business Combination, DAI will voluntarily delist its common shares from the NEX Board of the TSX Venture Exchange. The TSX Venture Exchange has approved the delisting of the common shares of DAI and it is expected that the delisting will occur effective August 13, 2021, prior to closing of the Business Combination. Listing of the subordinate voting shares of the Resulting Issuer is expected to take place on or about August 16, 2021.

DAI and Irwin will provide further details in respect of the Business Combination upon the successful completion of the transaction.

About Irwin

Irwin Naturals is a leading herbal supplement company in the United States and a large distributor of CBD products in mass-market and health food chain stores. The Irwin brand has been a household name for the better part of 27-years and is distributed in about 100,000 stores.

