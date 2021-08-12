Anzeige
Donnerstag, 12.08.2021
WKN: A2ABGW ISIN: US8200541048 
Stuttgart
12.08.21
08:15 Uhr
14,300 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
ACCESSWIRE
12.08.2021 | 22:08
SharpSpring, Inc.: SharpSpring Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results

Strategic Acquisition by Clearlake Capital and Siris-Backed Constant Contact to Maximize Growth and Audience Engagement for Small Businesses

GAINESVILLE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / August 12, 2021 / SharpSpring, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHSP), a leading cloud-based revenue growth platform, reported financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021.

Recent Operational Highlights

  • Signed definitive agreement to be acquired by Clearlake Capital and Siris-backed Constant Contact, an established leader in online marketing. Under the terms of the agreement, Constant Contact will acquire all the outstanding common stock of SharpSpring for $17.10 per share in cash. The transaction is expected to close in the third quarter of 2021 subject to customary closing conditions including a SharpSpring stockholder approval.
  • Appointed marketing technology leader Suaad Sait as President. Sait brings an extensive background leading product, engineering, and marketing at high-growth SaaS companies.
  • Appointed senior finance executive and capital markets veteran Jason Costi to Board of Directors, who has also been named a member of the Company's Audit, Nominating and Corporate Governance Committees.

Second Quarter 2021 Key Performance Indicators (KPIs)

  • Total monthly recurring revenue (MRR) from new customers in the second quarter of 2021 was approximately $100,000 compared to $159,000 in the second quarter of 2020 and $100,000 in the first quarter of 2021.
  • New customer additions are expected to generate approximately $1.2 million in annual recurring revenue (ARR).
  • Finished the quarter with approximately 1,900 agency customers, over 500 direct customers, and more than 10,000 total businesses across all SharpSpring sales and marketing platforms including SharpSpring Ads and legacy products.
  • Average monthly logo attrition in the second quarter of 2021 improved to 2.4% compared to 4.31% in the second quarter of 2020.
  • On a year-over-year basis, Q2 2021 net revenue retention was 92.5%, a decrease from 94.4% in Q1 2021.

Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

  • Total revenue increased 11% to a record $8.1 million from $7.3 million in the same year-ago period.
  • Gross profit increased 13% to a record $ 6.1 million (76% of total revenue) from $5.4 million (74% of total revenue) in the same year-ago period.
  • Net loss was $354,000, or $0.03 per share, compared to net loss of $970,000, or $0.08 per share, in the same year-ago period.
  • Adjusted EBITDA loss (a non-GAAP metric reconciled below) totaled $2.1 million, compared to an adjusted EBITDA loss of $122,000 in the same year-ago period.
  • Core net loss (a non-GAAP metric reconciled below) totaled $2.6 million or $0.20 per share, compared to core net loss of $381,000, or $0.03 per share, in the same year-ago period.
  • At quarter-end, the Company had $25.2 million in cash, compared to $28.3 million at December 31, 2020.

Conference Call
Due to the Company's entry into the agreement and plan of merger previously announced on June 22, 2021, SharpSpring will only be issuing a press release and will not be conducting a conference call.

About SharpSpring, Inc.
SharpSpring, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHSP) is a rapidly growing, highly-rated, global and affordable revenue growth platform delivered via a cloud-based Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution. More than 10,000 businesses around the world rely on SharpSpring platforms to generate leads, improve conversions to sales, and drive higher returns on marketing investments. Known for its innovation, open architecture and free customer support, SharpSpring offers flexible contracts at a fraction of the price of competitors making it an easy choice for growing businesses and digital marketing agencies. Learn more at sharpspring.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Adjusted EBITDA, core net loss and core net loss per share are "non-GAAP financial measures" presented as supplemental measures of the Company's performance. These metrics are not presented in accordance with United States generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP. The Company believes these measures provide additional meaningful information in evaluating its performance over time. However, the measures have limitations as analytical tools, and you should not consider them in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of the Company's results as reported under GAAP. A reconciliation of net loss to these measures is included for your reference in the financial section of this earnings press release.

Important Cautions Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
The information posted in this release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these statements by use of the words "may," "will," "should," "plans," "explores," "expects," "anticipates," "continues," "estimates," "projects," "intends," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, general economic and business conditions, effects of continued geopolitical unrest and regional conflicts, competition, changes in technology and methods of marketing, delays in completing new customer offerings, changes in customer order patterns, changes in customer offering mix, continued success in technological advances and delivering technological innovations, our ability to successfully utilize our cash to develop current and future products, delays due to issues with outsourced service providers, those events and factors described by us in Item 1. A "Risk Factors" in our most recent Form 10-K, and other risks to which our Company is subject, and various other factors beyond the Company's control. Any forward-looking statement made by us in this press release is based only on information currently available to us and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

Company Contact:
Aaron Jackson
Chief Financial Officer
Phone: 352-448-0967
Email: IR@sharpspring.com

Investor Relations:
Gateway Investor Relations
Matt Glover or Tom Colton
Phone: 949-574-3860
Email: SHSP@gatewayir.com

SharpSpring, Inc.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Unaudited)



 Three Months Ended Six Months Ended


June 30, June 30,


2021 2020 2021 2020
Revenue
 8,106,243 $7,270,905 $16,095,473 $14,323,634
Cost of services
 1,984,662 $1,873,029 3,874,675 $4,240,671
Gross profit
 6,121,581 5,397,876 12,220,798 10,082,963
Operating expenses:
Sales and marketing
 3,915,096 2,395,100 7,706,478 5,429,222
Research and development
 2,111,540 1,484,890 4,227,280 3,063,029
General and administrative
 3,522,971 2,244,560 6,294,610 4,658,401
Intangible asset amortization
 171,549 183,746 343,098 336,547
Total operating expenses
 9,721,156 6,308,296 18,571,466 13,487,199
-
Operating loss
 (3,599,575) (910,420) (6,350,668) (3,404,236)
Other income (expense), net
 (21,354) (2,777) (14,519) (59,556)
Gain on extinguishment of debt
 3,271,101 - 3,438,077 -
Loss before income taxes
 (349,828) (913,197) (2,927,110) (3,463,792)
Provision (benefit) for income taxes
 3,947 57,187 10,520 (1,505,331)
 -
Net loss
 (353,775) (970,384) (2,937,630) (1,958,461)
Net loss per share, basic and diluted
 $(0.03) $(0.08) $(0.23) $(0.17)
Weighted average common shares outstanding, basic and diluted
 12,852,131 11,529,324 12,833,148 11,525,258

SharpSpring, Inc.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Unaudited)


 June 30, December 31,

2021 2020
Assets

Cash and cash equivalents
 25,157,240 $28,267,792
Accounts receivable
 300,149 323,130
Unbilled receivables
 1,265,527 1,248,060
Income taxes receivable
 143,498 54,449
Other current assets
 1,293,952 1,433,543
Total current assets
 28,160,366 31,326,974

Property and equipment, net
 1,861,067 2,188,948
Goodwill
 10,230,917 10,250,088
Intangibles, net
 3,672,753 4,015,851
Right-of-use assets
 7,934,913 8,352,028
Other long-term assets
 584,435 611,857
Total assets
 52,444,451 $56,745,746

Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
Accounts payable
 964,933 $1,074,594
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
 2,242,981 1,259,836
Line of credit
 1,900,000 1,900,000
Deferred revenue
 862,767 845,265
Income taxes payable
 23,755 81,221
Lease liability, current portion
 748,499 724,627
Notes payable, current portion
 - 2,630,962
Total current liabilities
 6,742,935 8,516,505

Lease liability, net of current portion
 7,358,118 7,771,898
Notes payable, net of current portion
 - 768,538
Total liabilities
 14,101,053 17,056,941

Shareholders' equity:
Preferred stock, $0.001 par value
 - -
Common stock, $0.001 par value
 12,902 12,819
Additional paid in capital
 77,141,573 75,544,966
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
 (219,736) (215,269)
Accumulated deficit
 (38,507,341) (35,569,711)
Treasury stock
 (84,000) (84,000)
Total shareholders' equity
 38,343,398 39,688,805

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
 52,444,451 $56,745,746

SharpSpring, Inc.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(Unaudited)


 Three Months Ended Six Months Ended

June 30, June 30,

2021 2020 2021 2020
Net loss
 (353,775) $(970,384) $(2,937,630) $(1,958,461)
Adjustments to reconcile loss from operations:
Depreciation and amortization
 597,230 417,560 1,041,311 774,140
Gain on extinguishment of debt
 (3,271,101) - (3,438,077) -
Amortization of costs to acquire contracts
 203,009 202,329 407,282 404,767
Non-cash stock compensation
 582,820 370,418 1,138,405 741,051
Loss on disposal of property and equipment
 1,773 - 3,299 -
Unrealized foreign currency (gain) loss
 1,704 29,201 (45,204) 109,928
Changes in assets and liabilities:
 -
Accounts receivable
 67,482 (20,988) 20,362 (106,260)
Unbilled receivables
 4,081 (40,819) (27,704) (133,315)
Right-of-use assets
 210,137 (3,069,671) 417,115 (3,475,390)
Other assets
 (46,303) 63,772 (239,733) (279,099)
Income taxes, net
 (151,437) 1,596,583 (144,864) 33,639
Accounts payable
 86,004 (1,010,945) (108,933) (120,934)
Lease liabilities
 (196,534) 3,090,202 (389,909) 3,511,291
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
 588,966 106,198 975,631 (288,041)
Deferred revenue
 (91,145) (107,604) 20,294 (201,893)
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
 (1,767,089) 650,348 (3,308,355) (994,081)
Cash flows from investing activities
Purchases of property and equipment
 (139,457) (211,970) (169,328) (352,900)
Capitalization of software development costs
 (136,728) (151,842) (204,302) (424,124)
Net cash used in investing activities
 (276,185) (363,812) (373,630) (777,024)
Cash flows used in financing activities:
Proceeds from line of credit
 - - 1,900,000
Proceeds from note payable
 - 3,399,500 - 3,399,500
Proceeds from exercise of stock options, net
 321,950 12,288 502,037 23,462
Payments for taxes related to net share settlement of equity awards
 (11,234) (1,869) (36,252) (28,402)
Net cash provided by financing activities
 310,716 3,409,919 465,785 5,294,560

Effect of exchange rate on cash
 29,863 (34,609) 105,648 (118,509)
Change in cash and cash equivalents
 (1,702,695) 3,661,846 (3,110,552) 3,404,946

Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period
 26,859,935 11,625,049 28,267,792 11,881,949

Cash and cash equivalents, end of period
 25,157,240 15,286,895 25,157,240 15,286,895

SharpSpring, Inc.
RECONCILIATION TO ADJUSTED EBITDA
(Unaudited, in Thousands)


 Three Months Ended Six Months Ended

June 30, June 30,

2021 2020 2021 2020
Net loss
 (354) $(970) $(2,938) $(1,958)
Provision (benefit) for income taxes
 4 57 11 (1,505)
Other (income) expense, net
 21 3 15 60
Gain on extinguishment of debt
 (3,271) - (3,438) -
Depreciation & amortization
 597 418 1,041 774
Non-cash stock compensation
 583 370 1,138 741
Restructuring
 273 - 273 -
Adjusted EBITDA
 (2,147) (122) (3,898) (1,888)

SharpSpring, Inc.
RECONCILIATION TO CORE NET LOSS AND CORE NET LOSS PER SHARE
(Unaudited, in Thousands)


 Three Months Ended Six Months Ended

June 30, June 30,

2021 2020 2021 2020
Net loss
 (354) $ (970) $ (2,938) $ (1,958)
Amortization of intangible assets
 172 184 343 337
Non-cash stock compensation
 583 370 1,138 741
Gain on extinguishment of debt
 (3,271) - (3,438) -
Restructuring
 273 - 273 -
Tax adjustment
 (4) 35 (6) (112)
Core net income
 (2,601) (381) $ (4,628) $ (992)
Core net loss per share
 $ (0.20) $ (0.03) $ (0.36) $ (0.09)
Weighted average common shares outstanding
 12,852 11,529 12,833 11,525

SOURCE: SharpSpring, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/659242/SharpSpring-Reports-Second-Quarter-2021-Results

© 2021 ACCESSWIRE
