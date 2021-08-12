Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 12.08.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 669 internationalen Medien
Gamechanger-News: Big, Big Deal!? “Im Gespräch mit Industriegiganten”
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1JFWK ISIN: US61945C1036 Ticker-Symbol: 02M 
Tradegate
12.08.21
20:00 Uhr
28,680 Euro
-0,380
-1,31 %
Branche
Chemie
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
THE MOSAIC COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
THE MOSAIC COMPANY 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
28,84029,03022:47
28,83028,97022:00
ACCESSWIRE
12.08.2021 | 22:08
100 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

The Mosaic Company: Mosaic Announces July 2021 Sales Revenue and Volumes

TAMPA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / August 12, 2021 / The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) announced its July 2021 sales revenue and volumes by business unit.

Potash(1)
 July 2021 July 2020
Sales volumes in thousands of tonnes(2)
 629 743
Sales revenue in millions
 $191 $154
Mosaic Fertilizantes(1)
 July 2021 July 2020
Sales volumes in thousands of tonnes(2)
 1,197 1,201
Sales revenue in millions
 $585 $385
Phosphates(1)
 July 2021 July 2020
Sales volumes in thousands of tonnes(2)
 597 676
Sales revenue in millions
 $407 $233

(1)The revenue and tonnes presented are sales as recognized in the month and do not reflect current market conditions due to the delays between pricing and revenue recognition.

(2)Tonnes = finished product tonnes

About The Mosaic Company
The Mosaic Company is one of the world's leading producers and marketers of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. Mosaic is a single source provider of phosphates and potash fertilizers and feed ingredients for the global agriculture industry. More information on the company is available at www.mosaicco.com.

The Mosaic Company Contacts
Media:Investors:
Ben Pratt, 813-775-4206Laura Gagnon, 813-775-4214 or
benjamin.pratt@mosaicco.comPaul Massoud, 813-775-4260
investor@mosaicco.com

SOURCE: The Mosaic Company



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/659543/Mosaic-Announces-July-2021-Sales-Revenue-and-Volumes

THE MOSAIC-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.