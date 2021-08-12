The Mosaic Company: Mosaic Announces July 2021 Sales Revenue and Volumes

TAMPA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / August 12, 2021 / The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) announced its July 2021 sales revenue and volumes by business unit.
Potash(1)
|July 2021
|July 2020
Sales volumes in thousands of tonnes(2)
|629
|743
Sales revenue in millions
|$
|191
|$
|154
Mosaic Fertilizantes(1)
|July 2021
|July 2020
Sales volumes in thousands of tonnes(2)
|1,197
|1,201
Sales revenue in millions
|$
|585
|$
|385
Phosphates(1)
|July 2021
|July 2020
Sales volumes in thousands of tonnes(2)
|597
|676
Sales revenue in millions
|$
|407
|$
|233
(1)The revenue and tonnes presented are sales as recognized in the month and do not reflect current market conditions due to the delays between pricing and revenue recognition.
(2)Tonnes = finished product tonnes
About The Mosaic Company
The Mosaic Company is one of the world's leading producers and marketers of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. Mosaic is a single source provider of phosphates and potash fertilizers and feed ingredients for the global agriculture industry. More information on the company is available at www.mosaicco.com.
|The Mosaic Company Contacts
|Media:
|Investors:
|Ben Pratt, 813-775-4206
|Laura Gagnon, 813-775-4214 or
|benjamin.pratt@mosaicco.com
|Paul Massoud, 813-775-4260
|investor@mosaicco.com
SOURCE: The Mosaic Company
View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/659543/Mosaic-Announces-July-2021-Sales-Revenue-and-Volumes
THE MOSAIC-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de